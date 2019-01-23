ALL ABOUT EVE To Be Broadcast Live To Cinemas Across The UK And Internationally

Sonia Friedman Productions and Fox Stage Productions have today announced a live cinema broadcast for All About Eve. The world premiere of Ivo van Hove's highly anticipated stage adaptation of the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film and the play "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr will be broadcast on 11th April 2019 by NT Live. NT Live screens to 2,500 venues across 65 countries including 700 cinemas in the UK.

With just under two weeks until previews commence at the Noël Coward Theatre, Emmy Award-winning Gillian Anderson and Lily James lead the cast including Monica Dolan, Ian Drysdale, Tsion Habte, Jessie Mei Li, Julian Ovenden, Sheila Reid, Rhashan Stone, Stanley Townsend and Philip Voyzey.

Ivo van Hove's direction will be accompanied by set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know All About Eve...don't you...?

Ivo van Hove directs Gillian Anderson and Lily James in his new adaptation of All About Eve, a razor-sharp, unsettling exposé of the eternal obsession at the heart of show-business. Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

Throughout the run of All About Eve, over 20,000 tickets will be offered at £25 or under. Day Seats will be available each day from 10am at the Box Office, priced at £25. Audiences can also access seats through the Today Tix mobile and online lottery at the same price.

Since launching in 2009, National Theatre Live broadcasts have been seen by an audience of over 8 million people at 2,500 venues in 65 countries. The first season began in June 2009 with the acclaimed production of Phédre starring Oscar winner Helen Mirren. Recent broadcasts include Julius Caesar with David Morrissey and Ben Wishaw, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Sienna Miller, Follies with Imelda Staunton, Yerma with Billie Piper, Angels in America with Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? with Imelda Staunton and Conleth Hill, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead with Daniel Radcliffe and Hedda Gabler with Ruth Wilson. Sky Arts is the UK sponsor for National Theatre Live.

Participating cinemas can be found here: http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk

