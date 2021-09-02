World Premiere of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME and More Now On Sale At Shakespeare Theatre Company

The Shakespeare Theatre Company is preparing to welcome fully vaccinated patrons back for the 2021/22 Season. Single sale tickets are available for sale starting September 1 at ShakespeareTheatre.org. Tickets start at $35 - $130.

The season kicks off with the world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME November 30-January 2 at Sidney Harman Hall. Directed and choreographed by internationally acclaimed Drama Desk-nominated artists Keone and Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, BTS, Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"), Once Upon a One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) and the music of Grammy Award winner Britney Spears. Creative Consultation for the production is by five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine; Romeo & Juliet on Broadway; NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"). Casting will be announced soon.

STC Associate Artistic Director Alan Paul (Camelot) will direct Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN with a cast consisting of D.C.'s favorite actors. This gem of a play continues to fascinate and touch audiences who witness the lives and loves of the residents of Grover's Corner. Our Town will be onstage February 17-March 20 at Sidney Harman Hall.

The 2021/22 Season includes three Shakespeare-centric plays:

A co-production with Theatre for a New Audience in New York City, THE MERCHANT OF VENICE will feature the STC debut of John Douglas Thompson (Mare of Easttown, Satchmo at the Waldorf) as Shylock, directed by TFANA's Resident Director Arin Arbus.

Godwin will direct a contemporary MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING set in a cable TV newsroom focused on the irrepressible romantic comedy of Beatrice and Benedick.

The season will conclude with RED VELVET, written by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Jade King Carroll about the great Shakespearean actor Ira Aldridge. During his lifetime, the American-born Black actor played many of Shakespeare's most notable roles across Europe, and this thrilling play centers his debut as Othello on London's greatest stage.

Shakespeare Theatre Company offers several discount ticket programs, including reduced ticket prices for patrons under 35 years old, patrons over 60 years old, and members of the military and first responders. Discounted tickets are also available for 3-, 4-, and 5-play subscribers. On Neighborhood Nights, patrons residing or living in Penn Quarter (home of Sidney Harman Hall and the Michael R. Klein Theatre at the Lansburgh), Capitol Hill (home of STC's administrative offices), University Heights/Brookland (home of STC's scenery and prop shops), and Southwest, DC (home of STC's future administrative offices) may purchase deeply discounted tickets for select performances. For more information about STC's various discount ticketing programs, please visit: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/tickets-and-events/special-offers/discount-tickets/

There are limited tickets still available for Shakespeare Theatre Company's pre-season, two-week limited runs:

James Baldwin's masterpiece THE AMEN CORNER will return to Sidney Harman Hall, September 14-26. This "not-to-be-missed production of a great American work" (MD Theatre Guide), is directed by STC Associate Director and Obie Award and Lilly Award-winning Director WHITNEY WHITE. For more information or to purchase tickets for The Amen Corner, please visit https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/the-amen-corner-21-22.

Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck; Nomadland) will play the titular Holocaust witness, activist, and Georgetown professor in the world premiere of REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI, written by Derek Goldman and Clark Young, and directed by Goldman. Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski will be at the Michael R. Klein Theatre at the Lansburgh from October 6 - 17, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/jan-karski-21-22.

"We know how much our audiences want to return to the theatre. Just as we don't always see the magic that happens offstage, there are enhanced safety policies and procedures in place so audiences can focus on and enjoy what's onstage," shares Executive Director CHRIS JENNINGS. "Shakespeare Theatre Company has worked with all the theatres in the region on a shared policy requiring patrons to show proof that they are fully vaccinated. At STC, all of our staff, actors, and anyone entering our spaces are fully vaccinated as well. We are so excited to welcome everyone back. "

All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.