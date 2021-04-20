ALESSANDRA CORONA PERFORMING WORKS Returns to Live Performance With Two Premieres

ALESSANDRA CORONA PERFORMING WORKS will return to the stage for a live performance May 6, 7:30 PM, with two premieres: Corona's "Labyrinth," and "Breaking Through the Generational Curse" by guest choreographer Maiya Redding. In addition to the live performance at the Theatre at St. Jean, the event will be live-streamed.

Choreographed by Corona and Company, and set to an original score by Thomas Lentakis, the new "Labyrinth" tells the story of two lovers trapped within a labyrinth of their own creation, ignorant of their destiny and powerless to change their fate except through love.

Guest choreographer Maiya Redding will premiere her "Breaking Through the Generational Curse," inspired by family dynamics and a family evolving through a long journey of discovery. Along the way they express jealousy, loneliness, regret, forgiveness, support, and love. Music by Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar.

ALESSANDRA CORONA, a native of Cagliari, Sardinia, was trained at the National Ballet Academy in Rome, where she studied ballet, Graham, Limon, Cunningham, and jazz techniques. Upon moving to New York, she joined Ballet Hispanico and quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer, touring with the Company for 12 years and originating roles in many ballets. At the invitation of Ann Reinking, Alessandra toured for two years in the international company of Fosse, and appeared in the City Center Encores! production of Richard Rodgers' No Strings, directed by Reinking. A resident of New York City, she founded Alessandra Corona Performing Works in 2012. The Company remains true to its commitment to create original works that integrate dance, music, theater, video and film arts.

MAYA REDDING began her training in her native Chicago at the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, and graduated from the Chicago Academy for the Arts, where she majored in dance. Her studies took her to SUNY Purchase, where she graduated cum laude and received a BFA in Dance in 2016. While at Purchase, Redding had the pleasure of training for a semester at the Korean National University of the Arts. In April 2018, Maya was guest choreographer for SUNY College's "Spring Festival."

DETAILS:

ALESSANDRA CORONA PERFORMING WORKS

in Live Theater Performance

Dances by Corona and Maiya Redding

Thursday May 6th at 7:30 PM

The Theatre at St. Jean, 150 E. 76th St. (just east of Lexington)

Tickets: $40 for live performance; $25 for livestream

Reservations: https://www.showtix4u.com

Dancers: Alessandra Corona, Maria Vittoria Villa, Brian Castillo, Melissa Anderson, Lil Aronoff, Emily Paige Anderson, Andy Santana, Zachary Anderson, Nick Sartori

Rehearsal Assistants; James Samson and Arianna Wellmoney