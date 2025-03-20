ALADDIN Celebrates 11th Anniversary On Broadway Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aladdin celebrates its 11th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre today, March 20th, 2025! As it plays performance 3,932 tonight, Aladdin has welcomed more than 6.5M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre and ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs.

It has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run. In fact, in the 11 years since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton have grossed more at the box office.

Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents welcoming over 21 million guests.

As of Aladdin’s milestone anniversary on March 20th, Broadway audiences have been treated to a staggering number of special effects:

Aladdin and Jasmine have flown over 128 miles on the magic carpet while singing the Oscar-winning “A Whole New World”

The Genie has set off nearly 150,000 pyrotechnics in the showstopping “Friend Like Me”

In the Act Two opener “Prince Ali,” the cast and wardrobe team have made over a quarter million lightning-fast costume quick changes

950 pounds of custom-mixed glitter have been used to create the Genie’s signature sparkle

ABOUT Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 21 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Madrid and Seoul.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Adi Roy in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Colt Prattes and Michael Schimmele as Aladdin’s sidekicks Omar, Kassim and Babkak, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb B. Barnett, Wes Hart and Marcus M. Martin stand by for several principals.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The Production Team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.