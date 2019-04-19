ALADDIN on Tour Celebrates Two Years and Two Millionth Guest

The North American tour of Disney's Aladdin welcomed its two millionth guest, Marcela Bloise, last night on April 18 at The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, where the hit Broadway musical is playing through Sunday, April 21.

Marcela, who lives in San Jose, and her friend Manuel Ortiz, were surprised with an upgrade to premium orchestra seats as well as a backstage tour and photo with the show's stars. Aladdin was Manuel's first live theatrical experience.

The Aladdin North American tour celebrates its 2nd anniversary today, Friday, April 19. Since launching in Chicago at The Cadillac Palace Theatre on April 19, 2017, the critically-acclaimed tour has played to capacity houses in 25 cities during 824 performances. Future stops for the tour include Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas, Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Memphis, Orlando, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

The San Jose engagement of Aladdin began on Wednesday, April 10 at The San Jose Center for the Performing Arts and plays through Sunday, April 21, 2019. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, in-person at the City National Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose) or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). VIP Ticket Packages are available for select performances and include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559.





