ALADDIN Will Launch 'Newly-Configured' National Tour in 2021

Disney Theatrical Productions announced today that a newly-configured North American tour of Aladdin is scheduled to launch in Fall 2021, allowing the hit Broadway musical to entertain new audiences in cities and venues which couldn't previously accommodate the production. Information concerning engagement dates, venues and casting for the newly-configured tour will be announced at a later date. To receive news about the tour, please sign-up for email alerts at www.AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.

The current Aladdin North American tour will play 11 additional engagements (Austin, Baltimore, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Kansas City, Memphis, Orlando, Providence, San Antonio and Tampa) before playing its final performance on April 26, 2020 at The Music Hall in Kansas City, MO. By the time the tour concludes it will have played a total of 1,255 performances in 43 cities over three years since launching in Chicago in April 2017.

The critically-acclaimed tour has already entertained more than 2.3 million theatergoers and grossed over $182 million.

The touring production features 16 cast members who have been with the show since its 2017 launch: Korie Lee Blossey (Genie), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan) and ensemble members Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Bobby Daye, Mathew deGuzman, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason Scott MacDonald, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Annie Wallace and Michelle West.

The cast of 35 also includes Jonah Ho'okano (Aladdin), Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Jeremy Gaston (Standby Genie), Frank Viveros (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak) and ensemble members Cornelius Davis, Max B. Ehrlich, Carissa Fiorillo, Keisha Gilles, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Cameron Hobbs, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Xavier McKinnon, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone and Zach Williams.





