AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Kick Off Broadway Week with Performance on TODAY 4/29

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch "TODAY"'s annual Broadway Week, when the Classic Five Temptations - Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes - perform numbers from the new Broadway musical.

The Classic Five Temptations will perform a medley of "The Way You Do The Things You Do" and "Ain't Too Proud To Beg" during their appearance on "TODAY" and will perform the classic song "My Girl" on "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna."

This Broadway Week performance welcomes The Temptations' hit songs back to NBC, the network that brought you the groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated 1968 Temptations/Supremes TV special "TCB," which plays a prominent role in the musical. "TCB" was one of the first musical TV specials of the rock era to air on American broadcast television.

Ain't Too Proud made their national television debut on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, March 21st, with the televised performance taped mere moments before the new Broadway musical's Opening Night performance was scheduled to begin.

Check local listings or visit www.today.com for more information on how to watch NBC's "TODAY".

Ain't Too Proud is currently playing Broadway's legendary Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

For more information, please visit www.AintTooProudMusical.com

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You