AIN'T NO MO to Offer $20 Tickets in Person Tomorrow
The cast of Ain’t No Mo’ includes Jordan E. Cooper, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and more.
To celebrate the first preview performance of Ain't No Mo', Jordan E. Cooper's new comedy, producer Lee Daniels has announced that a limited number of $20 tickets will be available in person tomorrow only, Wednesday, November 9, at the box office of The Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th Street). These specially priced $20 tickets can be purchased for preview performances from November 9-November 30 (Limit 2 tickets per person) and are available tomorrow only.
Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.
The cast of Ain't No Mo' includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
The production is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, in his Broadway debut.
The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.
November 8, 2022
