AIN'T NO MO' Pushes First Preview Date Due to Covid Cases in the Company
Ain't No Mo' stars Jordan E. Cooper, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and more.
Ain't No Mo', which was previously set to begin previews on Broadway on Thursday, November 3 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St), will now begin previews on Wednesday, November 9 due to Covid cases in the company. It will officially open on Thursday, December 1.
Ain't No Mo' stars writer Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
The creative team includes director Stevie Walker-Webb making his Broadway debut, and the design team is three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony-nominated Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), and Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.
Having premiered at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.
