AHL Foundation to Present Contemporary Visual Art Award Winners Exhibition TAKING FORM This Month

AHL Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting contemporary artists of Korean descent, announced the opening of its 2022 AHL - T&W Foundation Contemporary Visual Art Awards Winners Exhibition: Taking Form, featuring artists Priscilla Jeong, Kyuri Jeon, and Sun You. The exhibition will be held from October 8, 2022 - October 26, 2022, at the AHL Foundation, Inc., 2605 Frederick Douglass Blvd., New York, NY 10030. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, October 8, 3-6pm.

The exhibition, titled Taking Form is curated by Catherine Haggarty, Adjunct Professor at The School of Visual Arts & Co-Founder and Director of The NYC Crit Club. The curator highlights how the three artists visualize communication by choosing different materials, media, and subjects. The exhibition features digital collages, air dried clay paintings and assemblage sculptures that present us with work that reflects the artists' personal experience as Asian Americans dealing with transit, history, hierarchies, joy, and much more.

About the Artists

Priscilla Jeong (Gold Award) is an artist based in New York. Jeong earned an MFA from Columbia University in 2021. She is a recipient of the 2021 Andrew Fisher Fellowship and the Hayman Visual Arts Gift. She is a recent nominee of 2022 Rema Hort Mann Foundation Emerging Artist Grant. Selected solo presentations include Ryan Lee Gallery, New York (2019) and Interstate Projects, New York (2016). Recent group exhibitions include Downs & Ross, New York (2022); Colnaghi, New York, NY (2022); School of Visual Arts, New York (2022); The Wallach Art Gallery, Columbia University, New York (2021 and 2020) On Ground Gallery, Seoul (2020); Fisher Parrish Gallery, New York (2018 and 2017); Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA (2018); and Interstate Projects, New York (2015). She is currently serving as a faculty member at School of Visual Arts, Sculpture in New York City.

Kyuri Jeon (Silver Award) is an interdisciplinary artist based in New York/Seoul. In the form of installation, video, and performance, Jeon explores interconnectedness of language, gender, and identity manifested on the body through the lenses of transnational and intersectional perspectives. Jeon's work has been featured internationally at venues including MassArt Art Museum, USA; The Institute of Contemporary Art, USA; Artists' Moving Image Festival, UK; Festival Film Dokumenter, Indonesia; Women Make Waves, Taiwan; and DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, South Korea. She holds BFA from Korea National University of Arts, and MFA from the University of Pennsylvania and Seoul National University. She is a recipient of Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship, and Second Prize in Asian Shorts Competition, Seoul International Women's Film Festival.

Sun You (Bronze Award) is a Seoul born, New York based artist. You has exhibited in galleries and museums internationally. Selected exhibition venues include Geary, New York, The Pit, Glendale, Korea Gallery, Korean Cultural Center, New York, Queens Museum, New York, The Hangaram Art Museum, Seoul, Scotty Enterprise, Berlin, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, and The Suburban, Chicago. You was an artist in residence at Hunter College, Ace Hotel, Marble House Project, Atlantic Center for the Arts, Triangle Arts Association, Künstlerhaus Schloss Balmoral and the Sharpe and Walentas Studio Program. You's work has been featured in many publications including Artforum, The Brooklyn Rail, Korea Times, Modern Painters, and Widewalls. You heads President Clinton Projects, a curatorial project and co-runs a non-profit gallery, Tiger Strikes Asteroid New York. She is also a co-founder and core-member of An/other New York, a collective of Asian and Asian American visual artists, writers and curators.

About the AHL-T&W Foundation Contemporary Visual Art Awards

Established in 2003, the Contemporary Visual Art Awards is an annual competition open to all contemporary artists of Korean descent active in the United States and is part of AHL Foundation's core program. The awards recognize the work of exemplary young emerging contemporary artists of Korean descent and provide them with a monetary prize and the opportunity to have their work presented at a group exhibition in New York. Since 2016, the award has been generously supported by the T&W Foundation, established by Wonsook Kim and Thomas Park Clement.