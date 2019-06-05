AAWW Announces Interim Director Lillian Cho And The Search For Our Next Executive Director

The Asian American Writers' Workshop (AAWW) announced this week the organization's new Interim Executive Director and the search for the permanent Executive Director.

The Interim Executive Director will be Lillian Cho, an experienced leader with decades of nonprofit management and fundraising experience. Lillian Cho served as the Executive Director of the Asian American Arts Alliance from 1996 to 2010. Working as a nonprofit consultant since 2010, she has served as an interim director, development director, or consultant at several organizations, such as the Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts, ArteEast, the Laundromat Project, and Urban Essex Coalition for Smart Growth. Having started on June 1, 2019, Lillian will serve for approximately a six-month period as the AAWW Board of Directors conducts a search for the permanent Executive Director.

"Lillian possesses an excellent background of fundraising and leadership in the Asian American arts community," said Mariko Gordon, a member of the AAWW Board Executive Committee. "I am excited for her and the Board to steward AAWW through a new phase of its history as the AAWW Board conducts a search for the organization's permanent Executive Director."

"The Workshop is well-poised to build on the accomplishments that former Executive Director Ken Chen has spearheaded during his tenure," Lillian Cho said. "I'm thrilled to reconnect with the community, and looking forward to working with the board and staff to ensure a smooth transition that paves the way for new leadership."

AAWW is now accepting applications for an Executive Director to lead the organization into a new era. The ideal candidate will combine substantial nonprofit development experience, leadership and strategic planning skills, and a curatorial vision regarding currents in contemporary literature and Asian American identity. The Executive Director's chief responsibilities include fundraising the annual budget, serving as the artistic director of the organization, and planning and developing the strategy to sustain the organization in the future. This is a full-time position based in New York City.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and should be submitted at http://www.aaww.org/directorjob.



The permanent Executive Director will be replacing former AAWW Executive Director Ken Chen, who stepped down after eleven years and will pursue a fellowship at the NYPL Cullman Center in the fall. The announcement regarding his exit is available here: https://aaww.org/about-us/departure-aaww-executive-director-ken-chen/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You