A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL to Offer $25 and $49 Rush Tickets

An in-person and digital rush policy will be launched for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, the new Broadway musical which begins performances tonight at Studio 54.
A limited number of digital rush tickets will be available for $49 through TodayTix. Entry for digital rush tickets will begin at 9:00 AM ET on the day of each performance and will be available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.
Student rush ($25) and general rush ($49) tickets will be available only in person during box office hours. Tickets will remain available until all Rush inventory sells out, or until two hours prior to showtime. Tickets are on a first-come, first served basis, and there is a maximum of two tickets available per person. Select blackout dates may be excluded.
Opening night for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical is Monday, November 11, 2024.
A Wonderful World stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives are Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.
A Wonderful World features a book by Aurin Squire, and was co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Christopher Renshaw. Renshaw also serves as Director of the production with James Monroe Iglehart and Christina Sajous as co-directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Rickey Tripp. Tap Choreography is by DeWitt Fleming Jr.
