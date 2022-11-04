Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
Click Here for More on A Strange Loop
A STRANGE LOOP Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

A STRANGE LOOP Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The album is also available in digital and streaming formats.

Nov. 04, 2022  

The original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, has been released on CD today, Friday, November 4. The album is also available in digital and streaming formats.

The Broadway premiere of the show - directed by Tony Award nominee Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons - is running at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) through January 15, 2023. A Strange Loop was nominated for 11 Tony Awards®, making it the most-nominated show of the Broadway season, and won "Best Musical," and "Best Book of a Musical."

To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/AStrangeLoopPR

The album was produced by Michael Croiter and Michael R. Jackson, with Kurt Deutsch and Barbara Whitman as executive producers. It was co-produced by Charlie Rosen, who provides orchestrations; and Rona Siddiqui, who serves as music director and music supervisor.

The album features the original Broadway cast of A Strange Loop, including Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey (Usher), Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). The current Broadway company of A Strange Loop also features Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Zachary A. Myers, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker. A Strange Loop features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions, and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for "Best Musical," five Drama Desk Awards including "Best Musical," six Outer Critics Circle Award including "Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical," two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie awards, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award. In December 2021, A Strange Loop played a critically-acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway.




Related Stories
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Big, Black and Queer Night Photo
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Big, Black and Queer Night
Black and LGBTQ+ joy was on full display at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway as Bob The Drag Queen hosted Big, Black and Queer night at A Strange Loop. See photos here!
A STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week Photo
A STRANGE LOOP Cast Members to Join BROADWAY SESSIONS This Week
Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions will continue at The Green Room 42, Thursday, November 3rd. Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the Pulitzer and Tony award winning hit A Strange Loop this week. The evening will feature performances by John Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr., Zachary A. Myers and up and coming singer Emma Valentine.
Exclusive: L Morgan Lee on Breaking Barriers in A STRANGE LOOP Photo
Exclusive: L Morgan Lee on Breaking Barriers in A STRANGE LOOP
L Morgan Lee, breakout star of “A Strange Loop” and the first trans actor to garner a Tony nomination, will be featured on a new episode of Broadway Sandwich. Watch an exclusive video clip of L Morgan Lee talking candidly with host Garen Scribner about being a role model.
A STRANGE LOOP OBC Recording to be Released on CD in November Photo
A STRANGE LOOP OBC Recording to be Released on CD in November
The original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical will be released on CD on Friday, November 4. The album is currently available in digital and streaming formats.

More Hot Stories For You


Phylicia Rashad Will Voice The Giant in INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatrePhylicia Rashad Will Voice The Giant in INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 4, 2022

Signature Theatre has announced that two-time Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad will give voice to The Giant in its upcoming production of the musical Into the Woods with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. 
Listen: Billy Porter Releases New Song 'Stranger Things'Listen: Billy Porter Releases New Song 'Stranger Things'
November 4, 2022

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter has released a timely and empowering new song entitled “Stranger Things” via Island UK and Republic Records.
Wake Up With BWW 11/4: ALMOST FAMOUS Reviews, Opening Night Coverage, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/4: ALMOST FAMOUS Reviews, Opening Night Coverage, and More!
November 4, 2022

Top stories include reviews for Almost Famous, which opened on Broadway last night! Plus, Lewberger, featuring Keith Habersberger of the Try Guys, will make their Off–Broadway debut in Spring 2023, and more.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
November 3, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American TourPhotos: First Look at Nick Cartell, Preston Truman Boyd & More in LES MISERABLES North American Tour
November 3, 2022

Official production photographs have just been released of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, now on tour across North America. See the photos here!