A STAR IS BORN, Starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, Will Premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Variety has reported that the remake of "A Star Is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, will have its world premiere at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

The film, also directed by Cooper, will have its debut screening on August 31 ahead of its theatrical release in the US this October.

The Venice Film Festival's full lineup will be announced Wednesday. Damien Chazelle's "First Man" will be the festival's opening film.

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

The cast of "A Star is Born" also includes Andrew DICE Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

"A Star is Born" is produced by Bill Gerber, Jon Peters, Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips and Lynette Howell Taylor. Ravi Mehta, Basil Iwanyk, Niija Kuykendall, Sue Kroll, Michael Rapino and Heather Parry serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters.

Collaborating with Cooper behind the scenes are Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique ("BLACK SWAN"), production designer Karen Murphy, three-time Oscar-nominated editor Jay Cassidy ("American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Into the Wild"), and costume designer Erin Benach.







