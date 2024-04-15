From Buenos Aires to the Big Apple: Cathy Kaplan's Journey in New York's Musical Scene

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cathy Kaplan, a young performer from Argentina, now calls New York City home after completing her studies in Los Angeles, and after wrapping up a successful stint performing in the classic show 'The Polar Express", showcasing her talent and versatility on stage. Now, Cathy is ready to embark on the next chapter of her artistic journey in the bustling entertainment scene of New York City, where she hopes to keep refining her craft and captivating audiences with her performances.

Cathy began her singing carreer in Argentina when she was a very young girl. She joined a professional youth choir that traveled the world, performing at events like the International Choir Conference in Berlin. As a child, she starred in several Argentinian productions of famous Broadway shows such as Grease, as well as Shrek and Aladdin.

Graduating from AMDA Los Angeles with a Bachelor's in Performing Arts, Cathy's dedication to her craft was evident. From producing her original music on Spotify, showcasing her most renowned tracks "Father Listen" and "Ya son las 6", to starring roles in productions like 'Beehive' portraying the character of Patty, she's been carving her path in the entertainment scene for years. Cathy also performed at important venues such as "Don’t Tell Mama", "Triad Theater", and "The Sid Gold’s Request Room" with the "Let’s Broadway" team, who recruited her through auditions on Playbill. At these venues, Cathy stood out singing her original songs, as well as Musical Theater and Pop covers.

Cathy was recently dancing atop a moving train, infusing every step with holiday cheer for delighted audiences. This was the scene during her last role in Perris, California, with the Polar Express train ride experience, by The Warner Bros. While the train itself is a beloved Christmas tradition, it was Cathy's presence, together with a great cast, that added such enchantment to the experience.

When Cathy heard this company was looking for talent, she wasted no time. Sending in her info and resume, she was selected right away, thrown into the whirlwind of rehearsals at La Mirada Theater. In just four days, they pieced together the entire show, mastering choreography and interactions, especially with the young audience members.

As a 100% musical experience, songs filled the air, but it was the interactive nature of the show that truly captivated Cathy as a performer. From handing out hot chocolate to kids to engaging with different cast members on each show, the adaptability required was immense.

"For instance, I had to collaborate with various actors playing Santa Claus in each show due to the multiple casts, making it challenging to perform alongside people I barely knew. I found that aspect to be exhilarating."

With three to five shows a day, stamina was essential, and Cathy, one of the few Latina actresses, embraced the challenge. Working primarily with a cast of mainly Americans and in English was a new experience, but Cathy's Brazilian background also proved invaluable when Portuguese-speaking tourists attended, adding an extra layer of magic to the performance.

Dancing on a moving train required rigorous training, especially during rehearsals when the drivers themselves were still finding their rhythm. But for Cathy, it was all part of the thrill.

Transmitting the emotional depth of Christmas to the audience was no easy feat, but seeing their joy was the ultimate reward for Cathy. And her journey to this moment was no small feat either.

"The theme of Christmas is so emotional and profound that delivering its message to the audience was quite a challenge for me. Maintaining character and being the one to transmit the Christmas spirit is something that requires a lot of responsibility specially when performing for children. It was very rewarding to see the audience excited throughout the show," Cathy recounts.

For Cathy, preparation is key, and with hard work and faith, she believes everything falls into place when it's meant to. But above all, it's about inspiring others and bringing moments of happiness to their lives.