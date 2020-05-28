A LITTLE MORE ALIVE Album Featuring Brian D'Arcy James, Hunter Parrish & More is Now Available on Apple Music
A LITTLE MORE ALIVE, a musical with a book, music lyrics by Nick Blaemire, has released a 20-song compilation album from the show. It is now available on Apple Music. It will arrive on Spotify in the next few days.
"The album is compiled from demos we made over the nearly 10 years of working on this show -- sort of collage of arrangements and stages of completion," said Blaemire. "It's so often that these recordings never see the light of day, but these days, that just seems silly."
The songs are sung by Damon Daunno, Gabriel Ebert, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Brian d'Arcy James, Michael Rupert, Hunter Parrish, Annemarie Milazzo, Molly Hager, Alexander Sage Oyen, Allie Trimm and Katie McManus, as well as the Barrington Stage Cast of Van Hughes, Michael Tacconi, Daniel Jenkins, Nicolette Robinson and Emily Walton.
This album includes arrangements by Jesse Vargas, Charlie Rosen, Annemarie Milazzo, Matt Hinkley, Madeline Smith, Cian McCarthy, Van Hughes and Alexander Sage Oyen.
The show, which had its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in 2014, tells the story of two estranged brothers who find out a secret about their family that changes everything they thought they knew. The world premiere was directed by Sheryl Kaller.
The artwork for the album was created by Nessie Nankivell.
The sheet music for the show is available at newmusicaltheatre.com.
