A Guide to Stage Mags: Make Your Own Interactive Show Program

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. Find out how you can create your own Stage Mag for free below!

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

How to Create Your Own Stage Mag

Create A Program

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

You have two options. One is starting with a brand-new blank program, empty and ready to fill in as you choose!

The second is to start with a pre-fill program, where you can choose from 750+ shows to pre-fill your title page, cast, credits, songs and more. We have partnered with several licensing houses to help you create your own Stage Mag, including Broadway Licensing, Concord, Dramatists Play Service, MTI, and Playscripts.

Edit Your Stage Mag

Add information about your production and theatre company to the Stage Mag! Available options include embedding your social media platforms into the program, as well as customizing your URL and privacy settings.

Desgin Your Stage Mag

Users can upload their production's logo for their Stage Mags cover. Background and headline covers are also customizable, as well as billing order for the cast and creative team.

Manage Cast & Creative Team

Several shows have a pre-filled list

of characters to edit your cast into!

Add in your cast and creative team with headshots, bios, and more! If you have chosen a pre-filled Stage Mag, all characters will already be listed, ready for you to fill in your cast members.

Add Photos and Videos

Continue to customize your Stage Mag by including photos and videos from your production! Users can upload production photos and caption them, as well as embedded videos from any social media platform. Videos from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Vimeo can all be shared.

Add Opening & Closing Remarks

Custom notes and remarks can be added into your Stage Mag. You can enter text to appear at the beginning and end of your Stage Mag.

If you have an understudy going on, you can also add an "At this Performance..." notification.

Donors & Advertisements

Thank your donors by adding them into your Stage Mag! If you choose to include advertisements in your program, you can place ads at the beginning, middle or end of your program. A picture can be linked to your client's website for easy access to their business.

StageMag is sponsored and continues to remain free thanks to the generous support of AMDA, therefore an AMDA ad will be included in your Stage Mag.

You can upload your own ads, while seeing how many people clicked on them while accessing your Stage Mag!

Advertise Your Production

Utilize BroadwayWorld in Your Stage Mag

If BroadwayWorld released an article about your production, you can link to it in your Stage Mag! The platform also gives you the option to add a BroadwayWorld Listing for your production on our website.

We also offer several different interactive options, including easy social sharing, the Broadway Word Game, a guestbook, polls, and more.

Social media sharing, BroadwayWorld Games, a guestbook, and more can be added into your Stage mag!

