A Gilbert and Sullivan Crash Course

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight, Broadway welcomes back a classic work by a classic writing team. Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance is getting new life with Pirates! The Penzance Musical- an adaptation that takes some joyous liberties. One of those liberties is the inclusion of the composers themselves, played onstage by David Hyde Pierce and Preston Truman Boyd (pictured above).

It's been a while since a Gilbert and Sullivan show has been on Broadway (since the 1987 revival of The Mikado, to be exact), so there is reason to recap...

Who Were Gilbert and Sullivan?

Gilbert and Sullivan were a legendary Victorian-era duo who revolutionized the world of musical theatre with their witty operettas. Comprising W.S. Gilbert (librettist) and Arthur Sullivan (composer), the two collaborated on 14 comic operas between 1871 and 1896. Their unique blend of satire, humor, and memorable melodies laid the foundation for what would eventually evolve into modern musical theatre.

How Gilbert and Sullivan Began Collaborating

Before teaming up, William S. Gilbert had established a reputation for his clever and satirical plays, while Arthur Sullivan was recognized for his classical music compositions. The two were brought together by impresario Richard D’Oyly Carte, who saw the potential of combining Gilbert’s librettos with Sullivan’s music. Their first major hit, Trial by Jury (1875), led to a string of highly successful operettas that dominated the British stage.

Most Famous Gilbert and Sullivan Operettas

Gilbert and Sullivan are best known for several classic operettas that remain staples in theatre repertoires today. Here are some of their most iconic works:

H.M.S. Pinafore (1878): A satire on British naval pride and class distinction.

The Pirates of Penzance (1879): A comedic tale about duty, honor, and pirates, featuring the famous “Major-General’s Song.”

The Mikado (1885): One of their most frequently performed works, offering a satirical look at British politics through a fictional Japanese setting.

The Gondoliers (1889): A humorous take on monarchy, social equality, and mistaken identity.

These operettas combined clever wordplay, catchy tunes, and pointed social commentary, making them revolutionary for their time and enduringly popular.

Why Did Gilbert and Sullivan Stop Working Together?

Despite their artistic success, Gilbert and Sullivan’s partnership was frequently strained. Creative disagreements and clashing personalities—particularly over finances and artistic direction—led to repeated conflicts. Their final work together, The Grand Duke (1896), failed to match the popularity of their earlier productions and marked the end of their collaboration.

Lasting Impact on Musical Theatre

The legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan is immense. Their comic operas influenced generations of musical theatre creators, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim. Many modern musicals owe a debt to their structure, use of recurring motifs, and integration of song and dialogue.

The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company helped preserve and popularize their work throughout the 20th century. Today, Gilbert and Sullivan operettas are frequently staged by opera companies, community theaters, schools, and fan societies around the world.

Why Gilbert and Sullivan Still Matter

For fans of musical theatre history, Gilbert and Sullivan’s operettas offer more than just entertainment—they provide insight into the evolution of the artform. Their sharp satire, lyrical brilliance, and musical charm continue to resonate with modern audiences.

Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast, student, or performer, understanding Gilbert and Sullivan’s contributions to operetta and musical theatre is essential to appreciating the genre's roots and enduring appeal.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical is running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.