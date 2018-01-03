A CHORUS LINE Announces 2018 National Tour Launching January 20

Big League Productions, Inc. proudly presents the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation, A CHORUS LINE, featuring Michael Bennett's original Broadway direction and choreography. The 2018 National Tour launches in Somerville, New Jersey on January 20 with 33 cities to follow in the USA, before it embarks on an engagement in Tokyo, Japan.

In the classic story, casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime and what they've been working their whole lives for. A CHORUS LINE brilliantly evokes both the glamour and the dark underbelly of showbiz, and resonates with everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more. With its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage, A CHORUS LINE has earned unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theater.

Big League Productions' A CHORUS LINE features Michael Bennett's original work restaged by the legendary Baayork Lee. A director, actress, author and choreographer, Lee played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production of A CHORUS LINE, and has gone on to direct and choreograph more than 35 international productions of the show, including the most recent Hollywood Bowl version, which she staged with the National Tour's associate director, Peter Pileski. She was also the recipient of the 2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her contributions to theater education programs around the world.

The cast of the 2018 National Tour of A CHORUS LINE features Nicholas Berke (Greg), Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Butch), Noah Bridgestock (Zach), Melissa Cabey (Val), Wesley Ian Cappiello (Roy), Ashley Chiu (Lois), Samantha Cho Grossman (Connie), Leighann Bibb Colin (Tricia), Kahlia Davis (Sheila), Darius R. Delk (Richie), Giovanni DiGabriele (Al), Orianna Hilliard (Diana), Erica Jane Hughes (Kristine), Peter Hughes (Mark), Lauren Garriott (Judy), Ryan Koerber (Bobby), Matthew Aaron Liotine (Frank), Pierre Marais (Paul), Kim McClay (Maggie), Makayla McIntosh (Vicki), Laura Pierpont (Bebe), Andrew Ruggieri (Mike), Madison Tinder (Cassie), Trevor Michael Schmidt (Tom), Taylor Wright (Don) and Josh Zacher (Larry) plus swings Andrew Winans and Francine Espiritu.

For more information, visit www.AChorusLineOnTour.com.

A CHORUS LINE is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Dan Sher, Big League is celebrating its 29th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.

A CHORUS LINE 2018 National Tour Dates:

Somerville, NJ January 20, 2018 Edward Nash Theatre

Palm Desert, CA January 26 - 28, 2018 McCallum Theatre

Jackson, MS February 5, 2018 Thalia Hall

Shreveport, LA February 6, 2018 The Strand Theatre

South Bend, IN February 9 - 11, 2018 The Morris Center

Binghamton, NY February 13 - 14, 2018 The Forum

Johnstown, PA February 15, 2018 Pasquerilla PAC

Detroit, MI February 17, 2018 The Fox Theatre

Toledo, OH February 18, 2018 The Valentine Theatre

Syracuse, NY February 20 - 22, 2018 Crouse Hinds Theatre

Scranton, PA February 23 - 25, 2018 Scranton Cultural Center

Elmira, NY February 27 - 28, 2018 The Clemens Center

Erie, PA March 1, 2018 Warner Theatre

Easton, PA March 2, 2018 The State Theatre

Morristown, NJ March 3 - 4, 2018 Mayo Performing Arts Center

Albuquerque, NM March 8 - 11, 2018 Popejoy Hall

Greeley, CO March 12, 2018 Lincoln Center

Colorado Springs, CO March 13 - 14, 2018 Pikes Peak Center

Phoenix, AZ March 16 - 18, 2018 Orpheum Theatre

Santa Barbara, CA March 20 - 21, 2018 Granada Theatre

Thousand Oaks, CA March 22 - 25, 2018 Civic Arts Plaza

Riverside, CA March 26 - 27, 2018 Fox Theater

Bellingham, WA March 29, 2018 Mt. Baker Theatre

Eugene, OR March 30 - 31, 2018 The Hult Center

Boise, ID April 3 - 5, 2018 Morrison Center for the Arts

Ft. Pierce, FL April 17, 2018 Sunrise Theatre

The Villages, FL April 18 - 19, 2018 Sharon L. Morse PAC

West Palm Beach, FL April 20, 2018 The Kravis Center

Clearwater, FL April 21, 2018 Ruth Eckerd Hall

Gainesville, FL April 22, 2018 Phillips PAC

Sarasota, FL April 24, 2018 Van Wezel PAC

Panama City, FL April 27, 2018 Marina Civic Center

Jacksonville, FL April 28, 2018 Times Union PAC

Kansas City, MO May 29 - June 3, 2018 The Kaufmann Center

