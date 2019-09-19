A BRONX TALE National Tour Announces Full Casting and Dates
Full casting has been announced for the 2019-2020 North American Tour of A Bronx Tale, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater.
As previously announced, 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.
Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will play Young Calogero.
Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.
Hear the show's creatives talk about the tour below:
A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A Bronx Tale opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.
Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.
A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will feature tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.
A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off-Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.
A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.
Tour Dates:
Oct. 18-19 - Elmira, NY - Clemens Center - tech rehearsals and preview performances
Oct. 22-24 - Waterbury, CT - Palace Theater - official tour opening
Oct. 25-27 - Scranton, PA - Scranton Cultural Center
Oct. 30 - State College, PA - Eisenhower Auditorium
Nov. 1-3 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
Nov. 5-10 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 11 - Athens, GA - Classic Center
Nov. 12 - Gainesville, FL - Phillips Center
Nov. 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
Nov. 15-17 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
Nov. 19-24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
Jan. 6 - Lakeland, FL - RP Funding Center
Jan. 7-12 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center
Jan. 14-15 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Jan. 16-19 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre
Jan. 21-Feb. 2 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
Feb. 3 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
Feb. 4-5 - Binghamton, NY - Boome County Forum Theatre
Feb. 8-10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion
Feb. 11-16 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
Feb. 18-20 - Syracuse, NY - Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Feb. 21-23 - Providence, RI - PPAC
Mar. 3-8 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium
Mar. 10-22 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Mar. 24-29 - Tucson, AZ - UA Centennial Hall
Apr. 1 - West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of Music
Apr. 3-5 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Apr. 7-12 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
Apr. 14-19 - Naples, FL - Artis Naples
Apr. 20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Apr. 21-22 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel
Apr. 24-26 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Apr. 28-May 3 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
May 5-10 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Renée Fleming Will Lead a North American Tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Renée Fleming will reprise her starring turn in The Light in the Piazza in the United States this fall. Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' six-time Tony Aw... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
Lady Gaga Rumored to Be Considering Role in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film
Lady Gaga is surely a woman of many talents ranging from pop superstar to screen icon. With the success of her roles on American Horror Story and in A... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
DVR Alert: Broadway's NEWSIES To Premiere On Freeform Tomorrow!
Newsies: The Broadway Musical is set to premiere on Freeform tomorrow morning!... (read more)