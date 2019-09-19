A BRONX TALE National Tour Announces Full Casting and Dates

Full casting has been announced for the 2019-2020 North American Tour of A Bronx Tale, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater.

As previously announced, 2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

Anthony Cipolla and Trey Alexander Murphy will play Young Calogero.

Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lauren Celentano, Tyler Dema, Bryan Dougherty, Adam Grabau, Mairys Joaquin, Breia Kelley, Christopher Miles, Brett Pederson, Dan Rosenbaum, Benjamin Sears, Mark Sippel, Johanna Taylor, Shaun Leslie Thomas, Joey Trombino, Darius Vines, Rhys Williams and Nathan Wright.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A Bronx Tale opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will feature tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off-Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 18-19 - Elmira, NY - Clemens Center - tech rehearsals and preview performances

Oct. 22-24 - Waterbury, CT - Palace Theater - official tour opening

Oct. 25-27 - Scranton, PA - Scranton Cultural Center

Oct. 30 - State College, PA - Eisenhower Auditorium

Nov. 1-3 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

Nov. 5-10 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 11 - Athens, GA - Classic Center

Nov. 12 - Gainesville, FL - Phillips Center

Nov. 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Nov. 15-17 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

Nov. 19-24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Jan. 6 - Lakeland, FL - RP Funding Center

Jan. 7-12 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center

Jan. 14-15 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

Jan. 16-19 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre

Jan. 21-Feb. 2 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

Feb. 3 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

Feb. 4-5 - Binghamton, NY - Boome County Forum Theatre

Feb. 8-10 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion

Feb. 11-16 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

Feb. 18-20 - Syracuse, NY - Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Feb. 21-23 - Providence, RI - PPAC

Mar. 3-8 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

Mar. 10-22 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Mar. 24-29 - Tucson, AZ - UA Centennial Hall

Apr. 1 - West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of Music

Apr. 3-5 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Apr. 7-12 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Apr. 14-19 - Naples, FL - Artis Naples

Apr. 20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Apr. 21-22 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel

Apr. 24-26 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Apr. 28-May 3 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

May 5-10 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall





