A BRONX TALE Announces Digital Lottery Beginning Today

Beginning today, A BRONX TALE will offer a limited number of $32 tickets via a digital lottery for select performances at the Longacre Theatre(220 West 48th Street).

The lottery will open at 12:00am on the day of the performance and close at 9:00am for matinee performances and 2:00pm for evening performances. Winners will be notified within moments of the drawing and will have 120 minutes to pay for tickets online via credit card. Lottery tickets must be picked up at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) 30 minutes prior to the performance. A photo ID is required for pick up. The seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Seat locations may be partial view. For more information please visit: www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com/lottery

A limited number of $39 general rush tickets (limit two per customer, may be partial view) continue to be available at the opening of the box office each day, subject to availability.

Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri has joined the cast in the role of Sonny, performing Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm and Fridays at 8pm. Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) continues to play the role of Sonny on Saturday and Sunday performances.

A BRONX TALE also stars Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale) as Young Calogero, Gerald Caesar (The Lion King national tour) as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Trista Dollison, Alex Dreschke, Rory Max Kaplan, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello,Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler, Cary Tedder, Kirstin Tucker, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

A BRONX TALE features a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, is directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale to the general public online at www.Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, and in person at the Longacre Theatre box office. Group tickets are available through Dodger Group Sales at 1-877-536-3437.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A Bronx Tale includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One, The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Award for Jersey Boys, Tony Award nomination for Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations for A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!, Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, LesMisérables, Jersey Boys); and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman (three-time Tony Award winner, It ShouldaBeen You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A Bronx Tale evolved from the one-man Off Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

