A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Will Host 'The Making of the Neil Diamond Musical' Post-Performance Conversations

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will host a series of post-performance conversations entitled “The Making of the Neil Diamond Musical” at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) following every performance of the hit musical starting with today’s matinee.

The series will feature members of the cast, creative, and producing team including Nick Fradiani, Mark Jacoby, Amber Ardolino, Shirine Babb, director Michael Mayer, music director Sonny Paladino, producer Ken Davenport, and others.

The conversations will explore the show’s creative evolution, why Diamond wanted his life to be told on stage, the hundreds of hours of conversations Diamond had with A Beautiful Noisebookwriter four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten, bringing the musical to Broadway, and beyond.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “The audiences at A Beautiful Noise keep telling me that this show is the Neil Diamond farewell tour they never got. At every performance they say want to continue the experience, hear how the show came together, and feel a bit closer to Neil. These conversations will offer our fans a chance to hear from those of us who have been a part of this show’s journey and for us to share the joy that Neil and his music have brought us.”

The conversations are free to anyone who attends the performances. Tickets can be purchased now at www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com, or at Broadhurst box office.

About A Beautiful Noise

A Beautiful Noise stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,’ Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award® nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Becky Gulsvig as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra(ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Julie DeVore (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.