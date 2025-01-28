A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Holds Open Casting Call At The Bitter End In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL will hold an open call auditions for actors who can sing and play the guitar for the starring role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ will take place Thursday, February 6 from 10 AM – 5 PM ET at The Bitter End (147 Bleecker Street), the iconic music venue that helped launched Diamond’s now legendary career.

Actors are asked to prepare 16-32 bars of a Neil Diamond song of their choice and are welcome to accompany themselves on the guitar or bring sheet music for a piano accompanist. Please bring a headshot and résumé.

Advance RSVPs and audition information is available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com/2025-open-call. Sign-ups at The Bitter End begin at 9:15am and performers will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Performers not able to be seen in-person are welcome to submit a self-tape:

Please include a slate (Name, Height, Location) and you singing 16-32 bars of a Neil Diamond song of your choice while accompanying yourself on the guitar or singing with an accompaniment track. Tapes should be uploaded to a public YouTube link, TikTok and/or Instagram link and include the hashtag #castingneildiamond. Please include the following in the description “This is for the 2025 open call for the role of Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.” Email the link to your tape with a headshot and résumé to casting@theneildiamondmusical.com by Thursday, February 6 at 6 PM ET.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN: ‘Neil Diamond – THEN’ (Male, White, Late 20s-Early 40s) Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter and one of the best-selling musicians of all time. This role plays Neil Diamond throughout his younger life. Must be a very strong rock singer, actor and must be able to play the guitar.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. Now, after a successful Broadway run, good times never seemed so good as A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, is currently breaking box office records across the country.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

The tour cast is currently led by American Idol winner Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then), Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Kate A. Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Director is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Stage Management team is led by Stacy N. Taylor with Travis Blackwell and Kali Ashurst. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.