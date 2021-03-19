92Y Welcomes Justine Bateman, Men In Kilts, Lauren Ambrose, Anna Deveare Smith, and More

92Y has announced its upcoming lineup, including Justine Bateman, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lauren Ambrose, Men In Kilts, Anna Deveare Smith, Alan Bergman, and more in virtual talks.

Learn more about all of the events below!

APPLE TV+'S SERVANT

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free in Conversation with EW's Christian Holub

Mar 20, 7 pm ET, FREE - get notified here

Join the cast of Apple TV+'s hit psychological thriller series Servant - Tony-nominated actor Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Nell Tiger Free - in conversation with Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub about the show's acclaimed second season. Beloved by critics and audiences alike and created by Tony Basgallop with executive producer and director M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead. Hear the actors discuss the making of the new season, the show's eerie ambiance and unique sense of tension, stories from behind the scenes and much more.

Thu, Mar 25, 6:30 pm ET, $20

Is there a relationship between comedy and the divine? (Here you say "Are you nuts?") But hang on, maybe there is. Both start with a premise: one, that there's an all-powerful, omniscient being who watches over the world; the other, that a priest, a rabbi and a gecko would walk into a bar. In comedy, accept the premise and you get a laugh - in religion, accept the higher power and you get eternal life, emotional support and answers to all questions. (This may explain why there are more religious people than stand-ups.) Comedy writer David Misch uses Animal House, Steve Carell, Waiting for Godot, Walt Disney and The Name of the Rose to discuss whether comedy is fundamentally cruel or empathetic; how religion's search for meaning has a corollary in comedy's search for a punchline; how laughter is like religious ecstasy and transcendence; and how to achieve divinity through fart jokes. Seriously.

XYZ Happier Hour | WHAT A DAY: GIDEON RESNICK AND AKILAH HUGHES IN CONVERSATION WITH RUTHIE FIERBERG

Thu, Mar 25, 7 pm ET, FREE with registration - here

Join reporter Gideon Resnick and comedian Akilah Hughes for a conversation about their hit podcast What A Day with journalist Ruthie Fierberg. On What A Day, Resnick and Hughes have developed a large, devoted following by breaking down the day's news with wit, candor, and intelligence. As many of us struggle to balance our need to feel informed with mental wellness, learn how two of the people closest to the news manage it all. Hear them discuss why the news cycle can feel so overwhelming right now, why they decided to start the podcast, their unique balance of informative journalistic humor, their approaches to mental health and self-care during the pandemic, and much more in this live, interactive forum.

PBS' AMERICAN MASTERS - OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE

Highlights and Ric Burns, Robert Krulwich, Kate Edgar, and Dr. Blanca Valdovinos in Conversation with Jenna Flanagan, Host of MetroFocus on THIRTEEN

Tue, Mar 30, 7 pm ET, FREE with registration -here

Join Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Ric Burns and Executive Director of the Oliver Sacks Foundation Kate Edgar and Dr. Blanca Valdovinos, Director of Spanish Language Neurology Clinic at the University of Rochester Medical Center for a special conversation with THIRTEEN's host of MetroFocus Jenna Flanagan about Burns' new film about the path-breaking, beloved neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks. Weeks after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2015, Sacks sat down for an interview with Burns about his life and work. What followed was a remarkable and candid conversation, the seed for Burns' Oliver Sacks: His Life and Work . Hear Burns, Krulwich, Edgar, Dr. Valdovinos and Flanagan discuss why Sacks was a visionary, the extraordinary circumstances of making the film, stories not captured on camera, and much more. The event will begin with extensive clips from the documentary. Presented in collaboration with the WNET Group.

Thu, Apr 1, 7 pm ET, $10*

Join filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, in conversation with actress Carrie-Anne Moss, about her new book, Face: One Square Foot of Skin - an innovative exploration of beauty, evolution, and the cultural response to women as they age. Examining the social pressures exerted on women to "fix" their faces as they get older, Bateman uncovers surprising and difficult truths about our society's obsession with youth. Hear her and Moss discuss the book's genesis, what she learned while writing it, how the entertainment industry's obsessions with beauty has changed since her former acting career began on Family Ties, her upcoming film projects, and more.

Thu, Apr 8, 1:30-3:30 pm ET, $50*

Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner wrote 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for Broadway in anticipation of the United States bicentennial. Begun with great expectations, the work turned out to be the biggest failure of Bernstein's theatrical career, opening on May 4, 1976 and closing seven performances later. Bernstein was so unhappy with the final version of the work that he refused to have the score recorded or published; and so, for Bernstein admirers, this became the "lost score" of his legendary career. After his death, his estate commissioned a concert version of part of the score titled A White House Cantata . What this partial version of selected songs reveals is an exceptionally fine score, with Bernstein effectively fusing the theater and classical sides of his compositional style, and Alan Jay Lerner again writing with the keen sense of character and sharp wit that characterized his work with Frederic Loewe. The lost score-at least some of it-is found, and happily well worth getting to know. Come listen with expert Louis Rosen.

Thu, Apr 8, 7:30 pm ET, $20*

Join Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish for a conversation about this new Starz original travelogue docu-series, Men in Kilts, with podcaster Chris Hardwick. Equal parts history lesson and buddy road trip, Men in Kilts reunites the friends and co-stars for a trip through their native Scotland - exploring everything from the historical roots of their Outlander characters to traditional folk dancing to whisky. Hear them discuss what it means to be Scottish today, why they decided to undertake this adventure, stories from trip that didn't make it to the screen, and much more.

ART AND ACTIVISM: Agnes Gund AND CATHERINE GUND IN CONVERSATION WITH Anna Deavere Smith

Wed, Apr 14, 8 pm ET, FREE - watch here

Join Agnes Gund, along with Emmy-nominated director Catherine Gund as they discuss Aggie, a feature-length documentary that explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund's life. Together they talk to Anna Deavere Smith about the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.

Thu, Apr 21, 7:30 pm ET, $10*

Join writer and actress Mira Sethi in conversation about her debut book of short stories, Are You Enjoying?, with bestselling author and podcaster Ezra Klein. Sethi's wry and intimate stories about life in Pakistan - covering everything from the world of television to the secrets of the bedroom - are as psychologically astute as they are emotionally direct. Hear her talk to Klein about the inspiration for the collection, what the book says about life in Pakistan today, how her work as an actress has informed her writing, and much more.

Harvey Granat and Special Guest Alan Bergman, with performances by Christine Andreas and Ann Hampton Callaway

Thu, Apr 22, 12 pm, $30*

Harvey Granat celebrates one of the most remarkable and successful songwriting teams in history - the multiple award-winning Marilyn and Alan Bergman. With a songbook that includes The Way We Were, What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life, Windmills of Your Mind, How Do You Keep the Music Playing? and many more, and ranges from the score for Yentl to the theme song for Maud e, the Bergmans are songwriting royalty. Harvey talks about how they crafted and tailored songs for luminaries including Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire, and he shares the charming behind-the-scenes stories you'll only hear from him. As always, he sings, in his enchanting and inimitable style, with special guest Alan Bergman joining him along with additional performances by Christine Andreas and Ann Hampton Callaway in reminding us why these exquisite songs are among the most enduring of all.