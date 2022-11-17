Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY to Present Upcoming Events With Bill Nighy and Alejandro Inarritu

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a blend of surrealist autobiography and historical engagement.

Nov. 17, 2022  
Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf, 92NY's signature film series, will present two upcoming events: a screening of Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths on Wednesday, November 30 at 6 pm, followed by a conversation with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu; and a Tuesday, December 6, 7:30 pm screening of Living, followed by a conversation with actor Bill Nighy and director Oliver Hermanus.

The Bardo event (from $30) will take place at the Paris Theater (4 W. 58th St.); the Living event (from $25) will take place at 92NY (1395 Lexington Ave.). Online tickets are available for the Living event (conversation only).

Directed by five-time Academy Award®-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a blend of surrealist autobiography and historical engagement that demands to be seen on the big screen. Stylistically dazzling, Bardo is Iñárritu's first movie shot in Mexico since his breakout hit Amores Perros in 2000. It follows a renowned journalist (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns home to Mexico City after years away and finds himself in limbo. Alternatively hilarious and poignant, Bardo - a Tibetan Buddhist word for a state of existence between death and rebirth - takes us on a breathtaking spiritual ride. Bardo is currently in theaters and will be released on Netflix December 16.

In 2015, Iñárritu won the Academy Award for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). The following year, he received the Academy Award for Best Director for The Revenant (2015) - the first director since 1950 to win back-to-back Oscars.

Acclaimed at film festivals including Sundance and Telluride, Living it's the touching portrait of a joyless civil servant in 1953 London - a magnificently understated performance by Bill Nighy - whose dire diagnosis leads him to transformation. The screenplay by the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day) is based on Akira Kurosawa's film Ikiru.

Living will be released by Sony Classics on December 23.

Bill Nighy is perhaps best known as the aging rock star in Love Actually - for which he received a BAFTA Award as Best Supporting Actor - and has displayed an amazing versatility on stage and screen for the past 50 years. Among his films are The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Pride, Notes on a Scandal, and Valkyrie. He played vampire leader Viktor in three Underworld films, and did the performance capture and voice for Davy Jones in two Pirates of the Caribbean titles. He also won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries for Gideon's Daughter. His theater successes include David Hare's Pravda, Skylight (with Carey Mulligan), and A Map of The World. On Broadway, he starred in the 2006 premiere of Hare's The Vertical Hour, directed by Sam Mendes.

Oliver Hermanus received acclaim for Moffie, a 2019 war drama about gay recruits in the homophobic South African military of the 1980s. His other credits as writer-director include Shirley Adams, Beauty, and The Endless River, which premiered at the 72nd Venice Film Festival as the first South African movie invited to the main competition.


About The 92nd Street Y, New York

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.



