92NY Harkness Dance Center to Present SWING OUT LOUD: WOMEN MOVE THE WORLD

The 92nd Street Y and New York's 2025/26 Harkness Dance Center will present the opening of their mainstage series with Swing Out Loud: Women Move the World, a swing party with LaTasha Barnes and One BadA** Swing Band. Lindy hop lesson begins at 7 pm, party starts at 8 pm.

In a season dedicated entirely to works curated, created, and choreographed by women, Swing Out Loud is a night of joy, rhythm, and resistance. Led by multi-Bessie Award winner and internationally renowned artist-scholar LaTasha Barnes, this Swing Dance Party is a lesson, a tribute, and a celebration.

The evening begins with dance instruction and unfolds into a community social - a space for acknowledgment, sharing, and improvisation. With a powerhouse, all-women swing band and surprise performances by guest artists like Gaby Cook, Reyna Nunez and "The Keepers of the Beat,", the evening is set to be an electrifying celebration of swing, sisterhood, and the brilliance of a collaborative community.

Swing, Lindy Hop, Jazz - in LaTasha Barnes' world, they are not relics. They are living, breathing practices, born of lives deeply lived, containing histories and holding blueprints for both future expressions and the tools to choose how we exist in our present moment. Bring friends, dancing shoes, and your whole self (in your most dapper fit) - and swing into the new season of Harkness Dance Center.