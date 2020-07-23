Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Before her concert with Seth Rudetsky this weekend, check out some of our favorite Megan Hilty performances!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Megan Hilty will headline a live concert event on Sunday, July 26th at 8PM ET with a one time replay on July 27th at 3 PM ET.
From The Tony Awards to 9 to 5, she's always been our star! Which one is your favorite?
Don't miss the concert: BUY TICKETS!
"You'll Be Back" from Hamilton
2013 Tony Awards with Andrew Rannells, Laura Benanti, and Neil Patrick Harris
Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute with Kat McPhee and Shoshana Bean
"Let Me Be Your Star" from the Smash Concert with Kat McPhee
9 to 5 Medley with the Nashville Symphony
"No Good" from Wicked at the CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade with Shoshana Bean
Original Song No Cure
She Used to Be Mine from Waitress at Cadogan Hall
Suddenly Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors with Matthew Morrison at The New York Pops
