9 Jessie Mueller Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Jessie Mueller videos we can't stop watching!

Back by popular demand, Jessie Mueller is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series again this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, November 8 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 9 at 3pm ET!

On My Own from Les Miserables from her first Seth Concert Series performance

Mister Snow from Carousel

A Soft Place to Land from Waitress for Broadway for Racial Justice

Opening Up and She Used to Be Mine at the 2016 Tony Awards

You've Got a Friend from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

I Will Always Love You by Dolly Parton for Broadway Dreams Honors Heather Headley

If I Loved You from Carousel with Joshua Henry

The Music Man Highlights at The Kennedy Center

And her 2014 Tony Award acceptance speech!

