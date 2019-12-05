65th Annual Drama Desk Awards To Take Place May 31, 2020
The Drama Desk Awards announced today that the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held at The Town Hall on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in a ceremony that will both celebrate the 65-year legacy of this honor, as well as look to the future of recognizing outstanding theater on Broadway and beyond.
The nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
The official opening night eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all eligible Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions in the 2019-2020 season. (Note that any eligible productions opening between April 21-23 will be seen by nominators prior to the nominations announcement.)
Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.
The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization in partnership with Broadway Brands.
For more information visit: www.DramaDeskAwards.com.
