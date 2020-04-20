65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Nominations Will Be Announced On STARS IN THE HOUSE on April 21

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on "Stars in the House" tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21, at 2pm ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the hosts of the virtual daily series benefiting the Actors Fund, will announce the nominees. Tune in at www.starsinthehouse.com. Following the live stream, the complete list of nominees will be available on DramaDeskAwards.com.

Additional details about the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards announcement on May 31st will be determined as the New York COVID-19 situation allows and announced at a later date.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.

Sponsors for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards include The John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theatres, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization in partnership with Broadway Brands. Joey Parnes Productions will produce the ceremony, as it has since 2012.

"Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16th, is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Actors Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Visit StarsIntheHouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more. Since the first show, "Stars in the House" has raised more than $218,780 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment training services.

Visit the Drama Desk Awards website for updated information as it becomes available.





