57 Piece Orchestra Accompanies Citywide Audition Winners In Performance

May. 11, 2019  

57 Piece Orchestra Accompanies Citywide Audition Winners In Performance

The Riverside Opera Company (ROC), under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia, presents: The Sopranos-An Offer You Can't Refuse, a performance that includes opera arias from Carmen, La Traviata , Turandot, Samson & Delilah and Wagner's Ring and more. ROC city-wide audition winners sopranos Ashley Becker, Galina Ivannikova and Xueyhan Fan and tenor Joohoon Jang, accompanied by a 57 piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia perform the operatic favorites.

Riverside Opera Company's The Sopranos-An Offer You Can't Refuse is Saturday June 1 at 8 pm at St Teresa's Church 1634 Victory Blvd Staten Island NY. This program is Free for Students and Children Tickets. All others tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4226362?fbclid=IwAR2qywDFECb7trsxcefPGrjGjBQAj7ig9KMuSQ5W8p_t7d5iHlDWDhne1q4.

The 23 year old Riverside Opera Company is based on Staten Island in New York City. It performs fully and semi-staged productions with a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S. Its singers are winners of open public auditions, held in New York City.



Related Articles


23 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HADESTOWN or BE MORE CHILL for Best Musical...

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hair, Wig, And Makeup Designer Dave Bova Passes Away
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Rudetsky, Andrea Burns, Saeed Jones, and Julie Klausner Sing 'All That Jazz'
  • Rob McClure & Kate Baldwin Will Lead Reading of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Musical
  • Vanessa Carlton Will Take Over as BEAUTIFUL's Next Carole King!
  • Ken Page and More Join The Muny's GUYS AND DOLLS
  • PRETTY WOMAN North American Tour Announced!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup