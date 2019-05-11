57 Piece Orchestra Accompanies Citywide Audition Winners In Performance

The Riverside Opera Company (ROC), under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia, presents: The Sopranos-An Offer You Can't Refuse, a performance that includes opera arias from Carmen, La Traviata , Turandot, Samson & Delilah and Wagner's Ring and more. ROC city-wide audition winners sopranos Ashley Becker, Galina Ivannikova and Xueyhan Fan and tenor Joohoon Jang, accompanied by a 57 piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia perform the operatic favorites.

Riverside Opera Company's The Sopranos-An Offer You Can't Refuse is Saturday June 1 at 8 pm at St Teresa's Church 1634 Victory Blvd Staten Island NY. This program is Free for Students and Children Tickets. All others tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4226362?fbclid=IwAR2qywDFECb7trsxcefPGrjGjBQAj7ig9KMuSQ5W8p_t7d5iHlDWDhne1q4.

The 23 year old Riverside Opera Company is based on Staten Island in New York City. It performs fully and semi-staged productions with a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia who has conducted in Italy as well as in the U.S. Its singers are winners of open public auditions, held in New York City.





