54 Below To Present The Violets That Were In THE TISCH PURPLE REVUE

54 BELOW will present The Violets That Were in The Tisch Purple Revue on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 at 9:30pm. The class of 2025 mixed with a host of NYU alumni tell all in this night of comedy and catharsis topped with a pretty purple musical theatre bow.

Directed and produced by Leah Davidowitz, an NYU Drama senior, this show is sure to knock you off your feet with this star studded cast. Featuring Artemis Zara Gültekin on violin, Cindy Xu on piano, Ben Schonhorn on oboe and sax, and musically directed by Jenna-Brooke Bellinato, you won't want to miss this!

The Violets That Were in The Tisch Purple Revue plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 8th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE DIRECTOR: Leah Davidowitz

Leah Davidowitz is a 22 year old NYU Tisch senior majoring in Drama, specializing in Musical Theatre and Film/TV Acting. Through her time at NYU, she has been a part of both their New Studio on Broadway and Stonestreet Film Acting Residency. Leah is a multi-hyphenate with skills ranging between screenwriting, choreography work, stage combat, comedy improv, and even in one specific case, stilt walking. She is both delighted and honored to host tonight's cabaret as both emcee and performer and wants to thank her incredible team of seniors and alumni for working so diligently and taking time to share their stories of college life in the city. Are Tisch students exactly what everyone makes them out to be? There's only one way to find out!

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives

Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.