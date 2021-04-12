54 Below To Present MARILYN MAYE: BROADWAY On BroadwayWorld Events

Marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to premiere a dazzling new show - online. While her annual April engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below is postponed until the club reopens, we mark this legendary singer's 93rd birthday with a virtual performance direct from Broadway's Living Room, filmed the very week of her birthday.

In this concert, Marilyn and her world-class jazz trio present Great American Songbook material from Broadway shows. Selected from various starring roles throughout her career, the songs are a tribute to the iconic performer's connection with the music from Broadway's Golden Age. Enjoy a sensational evening of songs and stories with one our greatest cabaret artists.

Tickets are $35 to view the stream. Additionally, special VIP Tickets are available for the May 8th performance for $50 and include a live Q&A with Marilyn. To purchase, visit BroadwayWorld Events.

The May 8th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world.

MARILYN MAYE is a cultural and musical treasure. She is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger and educator. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. After working as a professional singing performer since she was 15 years old, she was "discovered" by Steve Allen during her eight-year engagement at the Colony in Kansas City. He presented her many times on his national television show, which resulted in an RCA recording contract. She was a regular guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson where she appeared 76 times, as well as The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, Hollywood Palace, Kraft Music Hall-and all the television shows that featured the music of the Great American Songbook.

Her place in the American Songbook history was assured when The Arts Council of The Smithsonian Institution included her RCA recording of "Too Late Now" in their significant album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye's RCA recordings consist of 7 albums and 34 singles, including the first hit recordings of "Cabaret" and "Step to the Rear." Her versions of "Misty" and "Take Five" are noted as 'timeless' by jazz reviewers.

Maye's starring roles in theater include "Pistach" in Can Can, "Sally" and "Carlotta" in Stephen Sondheim's Follies, and "Mame" in Jerry Herman's Mame and "Dolly" in Hello, Dolly. Inspired by her repeated successes playing the irrepressible Dolly Levi, Maye recorded the album, "Marilyn Maye Sings All Of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly", with liner notes by Jerry himself, which has been released as a CD.

Marilyn sings to full houses each year in New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, London and the Midwest. Among her many symphony concert appearances are: Philly Pops (3 times) in Philadelphia (Peter Nero, conductor), twice with the Phoenix Symphony (Doc Severinsen, conductor), Florida Philharmonic, Kansas City Symphony, Omaha Symphony, Tulsa Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Des Moines Symphony and others. Her recent one-hour PBS Television Special has been praised and aired numerous times.

Marilyn has been honored more than 60 times for her lifetime achievements in the world of music and entertainment. The twenty-two New York awards include the Legend Award from the New York's Nightlife Critics, as well as six awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs. Her hometown of Kansas City has honored Ms. Maye many times including a place in the American Jazz Museum's Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gem Theater.

54 Below Premieres is a series of concerts that feature cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens. Each show is designed and directed especially for streaming by an award-winning production team, with audio and video that reflect the high standards of presentation that have made evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below New York's most unique cabaret experiences. Additional information can be found at www.54BelowPremieres.

The series kicked off on Dec. 12 with Broadway Princess Holiday Party (starring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed with special guests Aisha Jackson and Adam J. Levy and musical director Benjamin Rauhala) and was followed by Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! which premiered on Dec. 17, and Sondheim Unplugged, which premiered on Dec. 26. Jeremy Jordan: Carry On is next in the series and will premiere on May 6.

54 Below Premieres concerts are performed and recorded on Feinstein's/54 Below's iconic stage, with no public audience and following strict COVID guidelines to maintain a safe environment for all the artists and staff. Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel and Tom Viertel are the Executive Producers of the series. The shows are Directed for the Screen by Cody Williams and feature Video Production by Ordinary Sunday, with Cinematography by Adam Paul Verity. Jennifer Ashley Tepper serves as Creative and Programming Director for Feinstein's/54 Below.