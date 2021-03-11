50/50 Raffle: Help Bring Live Theater Back!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 11, 2021  
Covid-19 has devastated us all for nearly a year now. There has been no industry hit harder than live theater. For 12 months, New York stages have been dark. Ruth Stage's Raffle for the Arts is a fundraiser dedicated to bringing theater back but even more importantly, giving artists the chance to continue their careers.

All proceeds will support future productions. Please participate and help our nonprofit organization give actors, directors, stage managers, designers, painters, carpenters, and other theater professionals the opportunity to get back to work.

Click HERE to participate1


