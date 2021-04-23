Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

5 Weeks of Atlantic Acting School Training to Last You a Lifetime!

Apply by May 15!

Apr. 23, 2021 Â 

5 Weeks of Atlantic Acting School Training to Last You a Lifetime!

Looking to launch your acting career? Study with Atlantic Acting School this Summer!

Spring Comprehensive
Ages 18+
May 24 - June 25 | 1pm - 5:15pm ET
Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.
Limited spots remain! Apply by May 15.

Now running over five weeks in either a hybrid in-person/remote format or remote only, this rigorous introductory program challenges students to embody Atlantic's acting technique, Practical Aesthetics - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. Students will be instructed in a disciplined approach in these courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, and Voice.

Plus, this summer you will be invited to our Friday afternoon guest classes! These classes are a time for actors and alumni to share their real-life experience and wisdom with you.

Click HERE to learn more

Recent guest class teachers have included: Ted Danson, Clark Gregg, Jonathan Groff, Elizabeth Olsen, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub & Mary Steenburgen.

Apply by May 15 HERE
https://atlanticactingschool.org/apply/go/

Looking for something more immersive?

Summer Intensive
Ages 18+
Jul 6 - Aug 6 | 10am - 6pm ET
Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.
Limited spots remain! Apply by May 15.

This ambitious and deeply gratifying five-week course fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique and collaborative approach to truthful storytelling. Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment. These skills are brought together in a classroom performance of the material. The program introduces the technique through three core courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, and Performance Technique. Further training in classes complementary to scene study include Voice, Speech, Movement, and Improvisation.a??

Click HERE to learn more

Atlantic Summer alumni include: Charmaine Bingwa ("The Good Fight"), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), and Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"). Are you next?

Apply by May 15 HERE


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann

Related Articles
Competition Series OPENING NIGHT AMERICA Will Develop Four Musicals Photo

Competition Series OPENING NIGHT AMERICA Will Develop Four Musicals

Last Weekend to Audition for Next on Stage! - Calling All High School and College Students Photo

Last Weekend to Audition for Next on Stage! - Calling All High School and College Students

Katrina Lenk, Amber Grey & More to Star in AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC! Photo

Katrina Lenk, Amber Grey & More to Star in AGAINST WOMEN & MUSIC!

Krysta Rodriguez & Ewan McGregor-Led HALSTON Premieres May 15 Photo

Krysta Rodriguez & Ewan McGregor-Led HALSTON Premieres May 15


More Hot Stories For You