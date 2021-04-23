5 Weeks of Atlantic Acting School Training to Last You a Lifetime!

Looking to launch your acting career? Study with Atlantic Acting School this Summer!

Spring Comprehensive

Ages 18+

May 24 - June 25 | 1pm - 5:15pm ET

Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.

Limited spots remain! Apply by May 15.

Now running over five weeks in either a hybrid in-person/remote format or remote only, this rigorous introductory program challenges students to embody Atlantic's acting technique, Practical Aesthetics - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. Students will be instructed in a disciplined approach in these courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, and Voice.

Plus, this summer you will be invited to our Friday afternoon guest classes! These classes are a time for actors and alumni to share their real-life experience and wisdom with you.

Click HERE to learn more

Recent guest class teachers have included: Ted Danson, Clark Gregg, Jonathan Groff, Elizabeth Olsen, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub & Mary Steenburgen.

Apply by May 15 HERE

https://atlanticactingschool.org/apply/go/

Looking for something more immersive?

Summer Intensive

Ages 18+

Jul 6 - Aug 6 | 10am - 6pm ET

Remote OR Hybrid! You pick.

Limited spots remain! Apply by May 15.

This ambitious and deeply gratifying five-week course fully immerses students in Atlantic's signature acting technique and collaborative approach to truthful storytelling. Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment. These skills are brought together in a classroom performance of the material. The program introduces the technique through three core courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, and Performance Technique. Further training in classes complementary to scene study include Voice, Speech, Movement, and Improvisation.a??

Click HERE to learn more

Atlantic Summer alumni include: Charmaine Bingwa ("The Good Fight"), Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), and Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley"). Are you next?

Apply by May 15 HERE