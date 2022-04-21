4th Annual Criminal Queerness Festival Announced For June

Across the globe, queer artists risk censorship, imprisonment, and violence for simply sharing their truth.

The official theater partner of NYC Pride, National Queer Theater's Criminal Queerness Festival is an international theater festival now in its fourth year. By presenting the work of international queer artists alongside activist talks, the Criminal Queerness Festival (CQF) uplifts queer and trans stories from around the world and raises awareness about criminalization.

The Criminal Queerness Festival is back at Lincoln Center this year! Readings and performances will take place in the David Rubenstein Atrium as part of the Summer for the City Pride celebration!

Tickets will be FREE, seating and entry will be first come; first served.

See staged readings of new plays by Muleme Steven of Uganda and Jonathan Opinya Wamukota of Kenya on June 21st and 22nd (respectively) and the American premiere of Achiro P. Olwoch's The Survival on June 24th.

