24 Theater Tweets This Week That Are Just Perfect

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 24 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

1.

I heard a rumor* that there was one surviving fragment of the lost Broadway theater, the Ziegfeld. And that it was on East 80th Street.

I didn't want to get my hopes up that this was true, but I took a walk to the Upper East Side today and lo and behold: an NYC history miracle. pic.twitter.com/6HqHVaSXZ5 - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) February 28, 2021

2.

I said what I said! Less email-shows and more show-shows when theater comes back! Let's all step our games up! The category issssss high QUALITY entertainment AND truth in art!!!! Leave your B-game at home!!!! https://t.co/GmwQlKPys4 - Michael R. Jackson (@TheLivingMJ) March 1, 2021

3.

It's the anniversaries - the "I saw SIX a year ago tonight, and it was the last time I was in a Broadway theatre" - that's really getting me down. - Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) March 1, 2021

4.

My Follies souvenir cup has, true to theme, developed a major crack pic.twitter.com/atL681agqI - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) March 1, 2021

5.

2 years ago, Alice by Heart opened at @mcctheater. Our cast entered in masks, and Alice had to watch her friend thrust into quarantine. But then, through the power of her own imagining (and the magic of the theatre!), she transported them both to Wonderland... @GhostlightRcrds pic.twitter.com/aSvPhY9Urh - Steven Sater (@StevenSater) March 1, 2021

6.

one year ago.



i saw emojiland for the second and final time.



i was going to see it a third time for their closing night in mid march but, well, yeah.



i miss you so much



e m o j i l a n d ?? pic.twitter.com/SBfgs7EcYR - justin (@StageDoorGuru) March 1, 2021

7.

8.

9.

political science professors: *randomly adding Hamilton references into their lectures*



me: I HAVE FOUND MY PEOPLE @HamiltonMusical - am (@AmberleeLively) March 1, 2021

10.

11.

Oh my GOD a year ago tonight right down to the minute I was here hahahahahahah oh no oh jesus I am so sad no pic.twitter.com/trUDWiiugD - Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) March 3, 2021

12.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine taking a quick vacation before its arrival pic.twitter.com/EgwTWGgT6L - Daniel Nolen (@danielnolen) March 2, 2021

13.

March 2020 vs March 2021 pic.twitter.com/6wW6EkCthm - The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) March 2, 2021

14.

One year ago tonight, we celebrated our first preview performance. ✨ We can't wait to get back to the Longacre to share this story with you all. pic.twitter.com/eTH0axBuu5 - DIANA the Musical (@DianaOnBroadway) March 2, 2021

15.

But wait I just thought about seeing a Broadway show again and spontaneously started crying? - Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 3, 2021

16.

New career dream: to be the official Broadway/theatre correspondent for the @TODAYshow ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/GWPAGJ3dZj - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) March 3, 2021

17.

For your Wednesday matinee viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/TnfuhX4oFl - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) March 3, 2021

18.

The set is coming in, the cast have started rehearsing, and the songs are being released. This is what I've been dreaming about for a year! - ALW pic.twitter.com/WObOf4opsX - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 3, 2021

19.

JUDGE TURPIN: but first sir, I think, a shave



SWEENEY: the closest I ever gave pic.twitter.com/tIkJhFgsxA - Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 3, 2021

20.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson getting ready to save us from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/PBbvIhNET7 - Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) March 3, 2021

21.

Yes.



do you believe me that i'm a theatre kid yet https://t.co/tnLSHfACYr - Andrew Barth Feldman (@andrewbfeldman) March 4, 2021

22.

If broadway gets moved to outdoors, I got my training performing 6 outdoor shows day at Hersheypark in '81. Bring it #shootoutAtTheTrailblazerSaloon - Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) March 4, 2021

23.

Daydreaming of when the original Hamilton ladies came out to absolutely slay an all-female "My Shot". #TBT (?: @HESherman) pic.twitter.com/WReNHRLvVk - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) March 4, 2021

24.