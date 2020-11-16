21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of November 16.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through November 25. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Lillias White!

November 16 at 7pm ET - Alice Ripley: Songs Under An Evening Sky

Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home! "Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre... The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey, The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland and more! Alice is delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre.

November 19 at 7pm ET - Nikki Renee Daniels

Thursday, November 19 at 7pm, Broadway singer/actor Nikki Renee Daniels will be in the spotlight. Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.

November 19 at 7pm ET - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater.

November 20 at 7pm ET - Eva Noblezada

On Friday, November 20 at 7pm, two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert. Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

November 20 at 9pm ET - Luba Mason's Triangle In Concert

Broadway and Recording Artist Luba Mason has just released her 4th new solo album titled TRIANGLE, which is a wholly unique, vibrant, new line-up that some call unprecedented using just voice, vibraphone, and bass! This concert is the live capture of that recording session including the amazing Joe Locke on Vibes, the incredible James Genus on Bass, and produced by longtime Prince collaborator, Renato Neto.

November 22 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest, back by popular demand, is Adam Pascal!

On Demand - Kate Rockwell 'Back to My Roots'

Available until November 16. "Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

Available through November 20. Gabrielle Stravelli will debut a new set of jazz and American popular music for the new Radio Free Birdland online concert series. The three-time Bistro Award winner will be joined by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O'Leary for a show that mines the vast American Songbook for wonderful, rarely heard tunes by beloved composers. They'll also swing their way through some well-loved songs by the likes of the Gershwins and Harold Arlen. Gabrielle and Michael Kanan are long-time collaborators and released an acclaimed recording, "Stairway to the Stars." Over the past ten years, the trio has developed a musical connection that reflects their shared love of rhythmic swing and true joy in making music together.

On Demand - Interrobang

Available until November 22. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, The Spin is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium.

On Demand - Virtual Cabaret Convention

Available through November 22. The Mabel Mercer Foundation, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "American song's best friend," has proudly presented national cabaret conventions since 1989, first at Town Hall, then at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Now celebrating it's 31st year, artistic director KT Sullivan will host a night of "Cabaret Classics," the essence, nay quintessence, of the best nightlife entertainment New York can offer. The show will feature Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Steve Ross, and Billy Stritch.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available until November 23. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Malone!

Available through November 25. This brand new one-woman concert serves as a love letter to the human spirit. Personally titling the evening Dear World, Ms. Lewis curated a song list which offers a departure from the current state of things, indulging you with her soaring vocals, decadent ballads, and uplifting personal faves, all with a Southern wit and warmth that garnered her loyal fan base.

On Demand - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis

Available until November 27. New York/Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker joins Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis in "The Magic of Gershwin," a brand new project for the Radio Free Birdland series. "The Magic of Gershwin" is a whole new spin on the music of George Gershwin, interpreted in an intimate duo setting with two of New York's brightest jazz stars. The show includes music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess, An American in Paris and Concerto in F, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin.

On Demand - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger

Available until November 29. Singer/songwriter Kenn Boisinger will be in the spotlight with KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ. Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland Theater, the unexpected singer-songwriter Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Radio Free Birdland as the self-proclaimed "KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ."

Available until November 30. Fresh off her star turn as Fanny Brice in Paris, viewers can expect some Funny Girl classics as well as reinvented pop, standards and show tunes. From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views.

Available through December 5. Broadway star Christopher Sieber will be in the spotlight with The Christopher Sieber Special. Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........ Special appearances... by... stars... stars! Watch your favorite stars sparkle with Christopher Sieber, the star of his own special! The Christopher Sieber Special comes to you live from Birdland with maestro Billy Stritch at the piano!

On Demand - Laura Osnes: The Paths Not Taken

Available through December 6. Laura Osnes is thrilled to revisit "The Paths Not Taken" and find the silver lining amidst her career opportunities that almost were or might have been. Since making her Broadway debut in 2007, Laura has played a plethora of wonderful roles -however, several other opportunities along the way, for one reason or another (including a global pandemic!), didn't happen. In this cabaret performance, you'll get a revealing glimpse into the delightful decisions and doleful disappointments that come with the territory of being in showbiz, as Laura gets a second chance to sing all the roles she "almost" played!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available until November 30. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jessie Mueller!

Available through December 12. The spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Available through December 13. Ms. Boggess says, "Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!" Songs will include "Come to My Garden," "Think of Me," "Beyond My Wildest Dreams," "Love Never Dies."

Full list of previously announced events:

November

11/24 - Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio (TICKETS)

11/29 - Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/30 - Patti Murin, Colin Donnell & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

December

12/2 - Carmen Cusack: Therapy (TICKETS)

12/3 - Reeve Carney (TICKETS)

12/3 - Pavlo: The Christmas Special (TICKETS)

12/4 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday (TICKETS)

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/17 - Las Vegas Philharmonic's Brassy Holiday Celebration (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Very Happy Merry Holiday with Amanda King and Friends (TICKETS)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You