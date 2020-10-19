21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of October 19.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series with Keala Settle

Available until November 2. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Keala Settle!

October 20 at 7pm ET - Gabrielle Stravelli

Gabrielle Stravelli will debut a new set of jazz and American popular music for the new Radio Free Birdland online concert series. The three-time Bistro Award winner will be joined by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O'Leary for a show that mines the vast American Songbook for wonderful, rarely heard tunes by beloved composers. They'll also swing their way through some well-loved songs by the likes of the Gershwins and Harold Arlen. Gabrielle and Michael Kanan are long-time collaborators and released an acclaimed recording, "Stairway to the Stars." Over the past ten years, the trio has developed a musical connection that reflects their shared love of rhythmic swing and true joy in making music together.

October 22 at 7pm ET - Virtual Cabaret Convention

The Mabel Mercer Foundation, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "American song's best friend," has proudly presented national cabaret conventions since 1989, first at Town Hall, then at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Now celebrating it's 31st year, artistic director KT Sullivan will host a night of "Cabaret Classics," the essence, nay quintessence, of the best nightlife entertainment New York can offer. The show will feature Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Steve Ross, and Billy Stritch.

October 22 at 9pm ET - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Spacein six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater.

October 23 at 8pm ET - Shoshana Bean: Broadway My Way

Shoshana sings a wide range of Broadway hits and classics with a unique, soulful and personal twist. Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts.

October 23 at 9pm ET - Ruby Lewis

This brand new one-woman concert serves as a love letter to the human spirit. Personally titling the evening Dear World, Ms. Lewis curated a song list which offers a departure from the current state of things, indulging you with her soaring vocals, decadent ballads, and uplifting personal faves, all with a Southern wit and warmth that garnered her loyal fan base.

October 25 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is LaChanze!

Available through November 15. Returning to Vegas for the first time since opening Rock of Ages at the Venetian in 2012, Carrie St. Louis is excited to perform some of her favorite songs at The Space! She's best known for starring on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked, Lauren in Kinky Boots and Sherrie in Rock of Ages. From belting 80's rock to floating across the stage in a giant bubble, Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth and hilarious physical comedy. She can't wait to bring her goofy personality and backstage stories to your living room!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through October 26. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Leavel!

On Demand - Kate Rockwell 'Back to My Roots'

Available until November 16. "Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

On Demand - The Skivvies 'Classic Undie Rock'

Available through November 1. This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies!

Available through November 8. Please join ten-time Grammy-winning chanteuse Janis Siegel and world-renowned jazz pianist/composer John DiMartino as they explore duo material in various moods and genres, including Great American songbook, bossa nova, new jazz compositions, Sondheim and Bernstein.

On Demand - Jessica Vosk's Coco Catch Up

Available through November 11. Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"

On Demand - Michael Cavanaugh, The Music of Billy Joel and More

Available until October 25. Michael Cavanaugh, star of the hit Broadway musical "Movin' Out", is coming to you live from The Space in Las Vegas. Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out. He received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. He was called "The New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard and his album "The Way I Hear It" hit #17 on the Billboard HeatSeekers Chart.

Available until October 24. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot made his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil.

On Demand - Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City

Available until October 29. Peter Cincotti celebrates the release of his newest project "Heart of the City" with an intimate concert shot at The Birdland Theater for Radio Free Birdland. Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

On Demand - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Episodes available throughout the month of October. Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

On Demand - Lena Hall: OBSESSED - Prince

Available until October 23. Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back for its second installment. This time, she's bringing the concerts straight to your living room and you get to choose each artist. "Obsessed 2020" is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic, giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back, relax, and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home.

Full list of previously announced events:

October

10/26 - LaChanze & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

10/27 - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis (TICKETS)

10/29 - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger (TICKETS)

10/30 - Christina Bianco (TICKETS)

November

11/5 - Christopher Sieber (TICKETS)

11/5 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

11/12 - Aisha de Haas (TICKETS)

11/13 - Sierra Boggess (TICKETS)

11/15 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/16 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/19 - Nikki Renee Daniels (TICKETS)

11/19 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

December

12/4 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday (TICKETS)

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

