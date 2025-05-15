2024-2025 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge For High School Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) have announced the winners of the 2024-2025 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge.

This program provides high school students with an unparalleled opportunity to develop and showcase original musical compositions that could potentially become part of full-scale musical theater productions. The winning songwriters will come to New York City this June to work with mentors and refine their songs for a special concert on Monday, June 16, at 7:30pm ET, at New World Stages and available to watch at arts.gov/songwriting and namt.org/challenge.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to partner with NAMT to create the opportunity for students across the country to express their creativity and further develop their songwriting and storytelling skills,” said NEA Senior Advisor Mary Anne Carter. “The winning songwriters are in for an unforgettable experience, and we can’t wait to see their final compositions performed on June 16.”

Betsy King Militello, Executive Director of NAMT, said: “The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for High School Students reminds us that the future of musical theatre is bright, bold and brimming with possibility. NAMT is excited to welcome this year’s Winners to New York City. We are thrilled to help nurture these young voices and offer them a space to explore their artistry, connect with mentors and share their stories with the world. It’s an honor to stand alongside our partners in championing the next generation of musical theatre creators.”

The 2024-2025 winners are:

(grades and schools are as of the 2024-2025 school year)

“Dancing Through A Dream"

Music & Lyrics by

Leela Kumar

11th Grade

Howell High School

Marlboro, New Jersey

“Fall”

Music & Lyrics by

Sydney Gray

12th Grade

Fairhope High School

Fairhope, Alabama

“Fool”

Music & Lyrics by

Judah Brown

11th Grade

Owasso Preparatory Academy

Tulsa, Oklahoma

“Hello World”

Music & Lyrics by Karsten Wallace

11th Grade

Bob Jones High School

Madison, Alabama

“Older”

Music & Lyrics by

Gwendellyn Doerfler

12th Grade

Dewitt High School

Dewitt, Michigan

Songwriting Challenge Winner Elaina Stuppler

“Second Chances”

Music & Lyrics by

Elaina Stuppler

11th Grade

Lakeridge High School

Portland, Oregon

“The Way Iamb”

Music & Lyrics by

Sadie Shapiro

12th Grade

Montclair Kimberley Academy

Scotch Plains, New Jersey

“Why Not?”

Music & Lyrics by

Ali Lewis

12th Grade

Mercy McAuley High School

Cincinnati, Ohio

Over the next several weeks, each of these songs will be professionally orchestrated. Winning students will come to New York City this June where they will work with mentors and musicians to hone their orchestrations while learning about process, technique and production. The final compositions will be performed by Broadway artists in a concert on Monday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET, available to watch live and on-demand at arts.gov/songwriting and namt.org/challenge. In addition, each winning student will receive a scholarship of $2,500, provided by the NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation.

The 2025 Music Team includes Music Supervisor Dylan Glatthorn, Music Director Anessa Marie Scolpini, and mentors Andrea Daly, Timothy Huang and Jaime Lozano. The winning songs will be orchestrated by Faye Chiao, Teresa Lotz and Anessa Marie Scolpini. The concert casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA. More information about the Songwriting Challenge mentors is available here.

The 2024-2025 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge kicked off last fall. Throughout the winter, students had access to online masterclasses and coaching sessions, among other educational resources. Students submitted a draft of their songs and received personalized feedback from successful musical theater artists, musicians, administrators and educators. Students then revised their songs before entering their compositions for final judging. Overall, 90 submissions were received by students from 27 states.

A committee of leaders in the musical theater field reviewed the submissions and scored them based on published criteria: Avi Amon, Larson Grant Winning Composer (NY); Geri Auriemma, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation (WA); Caley Beretta, Disney Theatrical Group (NY); Jim Colleran, Concord Theatricals (NY); Dylan Glatthorn, NAMT Festival Alumni Writer and MTSC Music Supervisor (NY); Lauren Grajewski, Harper Collins Productions (NY); Timothy Huang, NAMT Festival Alumni Writer and MTSC Mentor (NY); Terrance Jackson, Asolo Repertory Theatre (FL); Susan Lee, Broadway Education Alliance (NY); Cathy Masie, Masie Productions (NY); Irvin Mason Jr., NAMT Festival Emerging Artists Alumni and Director (NY); Henry Platt, Warner Chappell Music (NY); Kalani Queypo, NAMT Festival Alumni Writer (CA); Anessa Marie Scolpini, MTSC Music Director (NY); Brad Willcuts, Michigan State University (MI); Jacob Yandura, NAMT Festival Alumni Writer (NY); Jean-Paul Yovanoff, Musical Theatre Radio (ON).

The 2024-2025 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is held in collaboration with Concord Theatricals, Disney Theatrical Group, NMPA S.O.N.G.S. Foundation and The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation.