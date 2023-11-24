2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!

The Gift of Music:

Nothing will make spirits bright this holiday season than the gift of music. Share new releases from of some of Broadway's biggest stars, including the one and only Barbra Streisand, who released not one but two albums earlier this year- EVERGREENS : Celebrating Six Decades on Columbia Records and YENTL : 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. You can purchase both today!

Shop for a Cause:

The Broadway Cares Store can be used year-round for all-occasion gift-giving. Here you can find that perfect gift for yourself or for the theater-lover in your life. There are new additions to the Broadway Cares Collection, which feature logos from your favorite shows that have played on Broadway this past season, and the Broadway Cares Classic Collection, which includes timeless gift ideas which honor the classic musicals of Broadway. Check out what's new this holiday season!

Plus, support the Broadway Women's Alliance by buying gifts that give back! Check out Social Goods's “You Should Know Her” line, the Hill House Home x Wicked collaboration, the Little Words Project's “You Should Know Her” bracelet, and Broadway Women’s Alliance merch.

Broadway Merch:

Can't get to New York to pick up merch from your loved one's favorite Broadway show? You can shop all things Broadway at BroadwayWorld's Shop! Snag apparel from Hamilton, souvenirs from Merrily We Roll Along, accessories from Wicked, and so much more! Plus, stock up on theatre-themed gifts for the Broadway lover in your life. Start shopping today!

Theatre Reads:

2023 has been a big year for new releases from some of your favorite Broadway perosnalities, including Chita Rivera (Chita: A Memoir), Barbra Streisand (My Name is Barbra), John Stamos (If You Would Have Told Me), Kristin Chenoweth (I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts), Seth Rudetsky (Musical Theahter for Dummies), and more! Plus learn all about the leading ladies of Broadway from Here's to the Ladies.

Plus, if you have a die-hard Shakespeare fan in your life, make their dreams come true with the just-released Shakespeare's First Folio, which marks the 400th anniversary of the publication of William Shakespeare’s First Folio. Created seven years after his death, the book includes 36 of Shakespeare’s plays, only half of which had been published in his lifetime. The book is an epic 928 pages and a must-have for every true lover of the bard.

Purchase online or in-person from one of Broadway's favorite new haunts, The Drama Book Shop, or consider a gift card!

Holiday Streaming:

Give the gift of Broadway from the comfort of your home with a subscription to BroadwayHD. From the finest productions of Shakespeare to Tony Award-winning blockbusters, BroadwayHD has something for all the theater fans in your life. Subscribe today!

Give Back with Charity Buzz:

Whether you're trying to shop for someone who has everything, determined to wow the Broadway afficanado in your life, or want to indulge in a dream experience for yourself, there's one shop you must visit - Charitybuzz . Every single experience and item curated for this holiday season at Charitybuzz.com generates impact through nonprofit partnerships. View all Broadway and theatre auctions.

Tickets to a Broadway show:

What are you waiting for? Have an experience of a lifetime at one of Broadway's long-running or incoming shows! Buy tickets today!