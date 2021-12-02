Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

$20,000 Stipend - Financing For Your Next Musical Production

Dec. 2, 2021  

@ Theater Production Company $20,000 Stipend Offer for You to Produce Off-Broadway Musical Comedy Money for your Director, Actors, Tech Staff, Theater Rental, Etc. To Produce Little House on the Ferry 2 Act LGBTQ+ Musical Set in Fire Island NY the weekend Marriage Equality becomes law in New York State about Marriage Equality, Love & Commitment (As Seen on Theality TV with Host Michael Musto ) Contact: Rob Gould ftlrobby@gmail.com or 646.342.7738 $20K OF UP-FRONT COSTS Writer of Little House on the Ferry will reimburse your Theater Production Company for director, actors, tech staff, theater rental, etc. in return for % of Box Office & Event Receipts Little House on the Ferry - Overview - 2 Acts 1:50 hour run-time with optional intermission - 16 Original Songs - Piano Music or Pre-Recorded versions upon request - 8+ Actors - o 5 Men o 1 Optional Drag Queen or 9th Special Performer or Local Guest Star - Optional 3+ swing extra roles / stagehands - Dancing scenes in 1-5 Scenes (Optional) - Costumes and banners borrowed/supplied - Graphics, logos and layout for GayBill Program and Social Media Promotion available as part of this package Watch Video of New York Off Broadway Production Listen to Music | Read Book (Script) Read Reviews with Time Out Pick of the Week in NYC *$20K Stipend - Specs · Your Theater Company must be a legally registered as a state entity (e.g. LLC or 401(C.)(3), etc.) with at least 2 years of local, theater, production history. · LHOF will request a budget and pay for reimbursement of director, musical director, actors choreographer and tech staff fees as well as theater rental costs up to $20k. · LHOF will be reimbursed a percent of Box Office + any food beverage or bar profits as follows - 100% of the first $10k, 70% of income $10k-$15k and 50% of all income over $15k up to $20K then 25% of additional Box Office + Event receipts. · Your organization is NOT responsible if Box Office Receipts fail to earn enough to reimburse the first $10k. Your organization must supply an accounting of expenses that may be audited by an LHOF accountant. · This commitment will include 6 tickets to any production night. · A Contract for the above terms is available on request. Contact Rob Gould E-mail: mailto:ftlrobby@gmail.comor call 646.342.7738 for more information


