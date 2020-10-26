20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

October 27 at 7pm ET - Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis

New York/Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker joins Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis in "The Magic of Gershwin," a brand new project for the Radio Free Birdland series. "The Magic of Gershwin" is a whole new spin on the music of George Gershwin, interpreted in an intimate duo setting with two of New York's brightest jazz stars. The show includes music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess, An American in Paris and Concerto in F, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin.

October 29 at 7pm ET - Michael West as Kenn Boisinger

Singer/songwriter Kenn Boisinger will be in the spotlight with KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ. Fresh from his much heralded, totally sold-out Christmas show at Birdland Theater, the unexpected singer-songwriter Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Radio Free Birdland as the self-proclaimed "KENN BOISINGER - THE NEW VOICE OF JAZZ."

October 30 at 7pm ET - Christina Bianco

Fresh off her star turn as Fanny Brice in Paris, viewers can expect some Funny Girl classics as well as reinvented pop, standards and show tunes. From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views.

November 1 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Malone!

On Demand - Ballet 120: A New Age of Dance

Available until November 2. Committed to the belief that Art Never Stops, Ballet120 presents a groundbreaking evening of dance including 4 stage premieres and 2 dance video premieres. The pieces vary in style from classical ballet to ballroom fusion, showcasing a group of international dancers. Featuring music by Gershwin, Tycho, and Las Vegas local composer, Rylan Leo Helmuth. Join us on this new adventure!

On Demand - Ali Spagnola's Live Stream Power Hour

Available until October 26. Looking for a fun way to kick off the weekend from the comfort of your home? Join multi-talented digital star, Ali Spagnola, for a live concert and interactive drinking game known as a "Power Hour." Yes, A LIVE POWER HOUR! Come watch Ali as she performs 60 catchy, one-minute songs and every time she changes the music you, THE AUDIENCE, cheers and drinks together virtually.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series with Keala Settle

Available until November 2. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Keala Settle!

Available through November 20. Gabrielle Stravelli will debut a new set of jazz and American popular music for the new Radio Free Birdland online concert series. The three-time Bistro Award winner will be joined by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O'Leary for a show that mines the vast American Songbook for wonderful, rarely heard tunes by beloved composers. They'll also swing their way through some well-loved songs by the likes of the Gershwins and Harold Arlen. Gabrielle and Michael Kanan are long-time collaborators and released an acclaimed recording, "Stairway to the Stars." Over the past ten years, the trio has developed a musical connection that reflects their shared love of rhythmic swing and true joy in making music together.

On Demand - Virtual Cabaret Convention

Available through November 22. The Mabel Mercer Foundation, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as "American song's best friend," has proudly presented national cabaret conventions since 1989, first at Town Hall, then at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Now celebrating it's 31st year, artistic director KT Sullivan will host a night of "Cabaret Classics," the essence, nay quintessence, of the best nightlife entertainment New York can offer. The show will feature Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Barbara Fasano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Mason, Steve Ross, and Billy Stritch.

On Demand - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight

Available through October 29. Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Spacein six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater.

Available through November 1. This brand new one-woman concert serves as a love letter to the human spirit. Personally titling the evening Dear World, Ms. Lewis curated a song list which offers a departure from the current state of things, indulging you with her soaring vocals, decadent ballads, and uplifting personal faves, all with a Southern wit and warmth that garnered her loyal fan base.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through November 9. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is LaChanze!

Available through November 15. Returning to Vegas for the first time since opening Rock of Ages at the Venetian in 2012, Carrie St. Louis is excited to perform some of her favorite songs at The Space! She's best known for starring on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked, Lauren in Kinky Boots and Sherrie in Rock of Ages. From belting 80's rock to floating across the stage in a giant bubble, Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth and hilarious physical comedy. She can't wait to bring her goofy personality and backstage stories to your living room!

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available through October 26. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Beth Leavel!

On Demand - Kate Rockwell 'Back to My Roots'

Available until November 16. "Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more!

On Demand - The Skivvies 'Classic Undie Rock'

Available through November 1. This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies!

Available through November 8. Please join ten-time Grammy-winning chanteuse Janis Siegel and world-renowned jazz pianist/composer John DiMartino as they explore duo material in various moods and genres, including Great American songbook, bossa nova, new jazz compositions, Sondheim and Bernstein.

On Demand - Jessica Vosk's Coco Catch Up

Available through November 11. Broadway singer Jessica Vosk will be in the spotlight, along with her special guests, Marissa Rosen and Michael DiLiberto. Musical director for the event will be Mary Mitchell Campbell. Jessica Vosk is bringing her "Coco Catch Up" (finally) to a real stage. The pandemic might keep us from Broadway, but it is important to bring a concert to you that was curated for this particular event. Featuring songs from her album "Wild & Free," as well as some brand new songs (Lady Gaga, Eva Cassidy, Taylor Swift and more), Jessica's hope it to bring some joy and laughter wherever you are in the world. She says, "We are all in this together!"

On Demand - Peter Cincotti: Heart of the City

Available until October 29. Peter Cincotti celebrates the release of his newest project "Heart of the City" with an intimate concert shot at The Birdland Theater for Radio Free Birdland. Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

On Demand - Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers

Episodes available throughout the month of October. Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. In this intimate series, Bill opens up with friends and family about the stories that made the music.

Full list of previously announced events:

November

11/5 - Christopher Sieber (TICKETS)

11/5 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

11/12 - Aisha de Haas (TICKETS)

11/13 - Sierra Boggess (TICKETS)

11/15 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/16 - Lillias White & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

11/19 - Nikki Renee Daniels (TICKETS)

11/19 - Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight (TICKETS)

December

12/4 - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday (TICKETS)

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

