15th Annual 15TH ANNUAL COMP-PLAY-COMP MARATHON 'MOTION' Begins At DROM In May

On May 25th, 2025 Composers Concordance will return to DROM for the 15th Annual Comp-Play-Comp Marathon, featuring, naturally, this year's theme: 'Motion.' More than 20 innovative composer-performers will present freshly-minted works in a relaxed, joyful setting in which creativity and experimentation take center stage.

The annual marathon focuses on the simple question "What kind of music do composers write when they know they are one of the performers?" For 15 years, we've continued to explore this idea, and always find the responses to be both surprising and artistically satisfying.

Featured compositions this year include Gene Pritsker's 'Hand Motion'; Makia Matsumura's 'Piano Rain II'; Maria Tegzes's 'Timelapse Aperture'; and Debra Kaye's 'Ukraine 2022' with a poem by Roger Aplon.

The full list of composer / performers includes Seth Boustead, Angela Babin, Dan Cooper, Artie Dibble, Evan Francis.Debra Kaye, Joshua Mirman, Makia Matsumura, Sam Muccio, Alon Nechushtan,Gene Pritsker, Ted Sabety, Steve Sandberg, David Saperstein, Wade Schuman, Maria Tegzes, Robert Voisey, David Wolfson, Mark Zaki, Lesi Mei - piano, Todd Rewoldt - sax, Mark Svenvold, Martha Hollander - Vocals, Roger Aplon - recitation, Elam Friedlander - Acoustic Bass, Hamir Atwal - Drums.

All five festival concerts will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page. Join us for all five bold and eclectic performances as we celebrate the pulse of contemporary music in New York City—and the visionary composers who make it the global hub of boundary-pushing sound.

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.