1,500 Buildings Will Be Lit Red on September 1 as a Call to Congress to Pass the RESTART Act
The passage of the act would provide economic relief to the Live Events Industry.
1,500 venues across the country will light their buildings red tomorrow, September 1, as a call to congress to pass the RESTART Act, offering economic relief to the Live Events Industry.
Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts towards continuation and extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Act to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.
To call attention to the deep financial plight of the Live Event Industry, a nationwide event will take place on September 1, from 9pm-12midnight, when as many as 1,500 buildings across North America will be lit in red. The goal to raise public awareness that the Live Events Industry is on Red Alert for its very survival, and create congressional pressure to act now.
The targeted list of cities for the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART #ExtendPUA event across North America includes Washington D.C., Huntsville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Canadian neighbors including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
The North American event comes on the heels of the August 11 event #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day Of Action when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the Live Events Industry there.
For information about joining the event and lighting your building red, please contact: WeMakeEventsNorthAmerica@gmail.com
