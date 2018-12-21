12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 9- Merry Christmas, from Celisse and Wallace!

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"She's toured every corner of the earth with some of the music world's most PRIZED POSSESSIONS. He's toured the country in Hamilton and is now sittin' pretty on Broadway in Hamilton. Together, they gave the cast of Godspell HOURS of laughs with a bit about how they were once together and had a child named Essence. Julia Mattison took their brilliance and threw some tinsel on it in this video from Julia's Christmas 2011 Christmas show. Enjoy this hilarious and mostly improvised performance by two of my favorite people: Celisse Henderson and Wallace Smith!"

Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

