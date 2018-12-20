HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN
12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 8- Have a Hard Candy Christmas!

Dec. 20, 2018  

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incredible George Salazar to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

"My sincerest apologies, y'all! Yesterday got away from me and I missed a submission! But it's okay because today, I got TWO. This first one is short and sweet, EMPHASIS ON THE SWEET. It isn't really Broadway-related, but it's one of my favorite internet videos. I guess we could make a stretch and say it's Little Shop-esque? I dunno. Just enjoy seven seconds of heaven."

"Dolly Parton. Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Still I won't let sorrow bring me way down. I first discovered this song when Rachel Lee of Iconis & Family performed it at a Christmas show years and years ago. I quickly grew obsessed with it and I had always loved Miss Parton and my CHRISTMAS DREAMS came true this year when Joe Iconis asked me to sing it as The Krampus in the 11th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza. My Krampus doesn't compare with Dolly Parton though. Watch this and understand why!"

12 Days of Christmas with George Salazar: Day 8- Have a Hard Candy Christmas!Salazar most recently starred as Michael in the sold-old off-Broadway run of Be More Chill. His Broadway credits include: Godspell (Circle in the Square). Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening (Second National). Off-Bway: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company) Here Lies Love (Public Theater);F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theatre). Regional: Be More Chill (Two River Theater); Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company); Raging Skillet (Theaterworks Hartford); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Bucks County Playhouse). TV: "BULL" (CBS); Divorce" (HBO). Recordings: Godspell; Be More Chill; The Lightning Thief; Brooklyn Crush; Moment by Moment. For more info, visit www.thegeorgesalazar.com. @georgesalazar

