12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Full List & a Holiday Surprise

Cox is currently starring in the Broadway-bound national tour of The Wiz.

By: Dec. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 2 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway Photo 3 SHUCKED Producer Mike Bosner on Saying Goodbye to Broadway
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 4 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January

Christmas is here at last and this season, BroadwayWorld continued our favorite annual tradition of our 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't have been more thrilled to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

Dear Deborah,

From all of us at BroadwayWorld, thank you for your TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS. We thought we’d surprise you on this Christmas morning, with your Christmas Single and express our appreciation for contributing to this popular annual piece of editorial content, knowing that it certainly took time and you managed to participate, even while traveling and performing, on the road, with THE WIZ.

We look forward to welcoming you back to Broadway. Holiday Blessings to you and your family.

XO

-Team BWW

Which songs made her list? Check out all twelve selections below!

Day 1: Whitney Houston sings "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

Day 2: Johnny Mathis sings "I'll Be Home for Christmas"

Day 3: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Claymation

Day 4: Eartha Kitt sings "Santa Baby"

Day 5: Boyz II Men sings "Let It Snow"

Day 6: Deborah sings "O Holy Night"

Day 7: Nat King Cole sings "The Christmas Song"

Day 8: Norm Lewis sings "Mary, Did You Know?"

Day 9: Donny Hathaway and Lalah Hathaway sing "This Christmas"

Day 10: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson sing "Ma’oz Tzur"

Day 11: The Jackson 5 sings "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

Day 12: Stevie Wonder sings "Someday at Christmas"

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Full List & a Holiday Surprise Deborah Cox is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned 2 No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.”

In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is winning rave reviews for her roles on Netflix/BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy- nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year.

In 2023 Deborah launched her new wine, Kazaisu to honor her connection with fans and friends alike, a rosé wine that she hopes will sit on tables at family gatherings, dinners with friends, reunions, and celebrations of everyday life. The name itself betokens family, friendship, and love. KAZAISU combines the names of her three children: Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah. 

Always one to pay-it-forward, Deborah partnered with social-changemakers, Revolutionnaire to launch the “Beautiful U R” Service Days to support women experiencing housing insecurity by preparing care packages of essential and feel-good items to distribute. The initiative has been a huge success positively impacting the lives of women across North America. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/Mike Ruiz



RELATED STORIES

1
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home

On the twelfth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'I am lovingly closing my TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS with one of the most special Christmas songs, “Someday At Christmas” recorded by the one & only Stevie Wonder back in 1967. It’s, quite simply, one of those songs that makes me feel the very embodiment and spirit of the Holiday Season. Without fail, it always makes me tear up with it’s messages of peace, giving and love. In other words, what Christmas is all about. I want to thank you ALL for spending these 12 days with me and BroadwayWorld’s lovely annual tradition. Blessings to all. XO'

2
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5 Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Christmas with the Jackson 5

On the eleventh day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'Today, I want to share with you one of my kids’ favorites- “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and, here, by The Jackson 5. It always takes me back to when they were young, singing around the house, in their matching PJs. My kids LOVE Christmas so much, that we would always have our tree up right after Halloween, to enjoy the season longer!'

3
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Duet

On the tenth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'We can’t have The Twelve Days of Christmas without a selection from Leslie Odom Jr.’s Christmas Album. So many beautiful selections, but this duet of Leslie and Nicolette Robinson“Ma’oz Tzur” is, oh, so touching.'

4
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Its Holidays with the Hathaways Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- It's Holidays with the Hathaways

On the nineth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'This is one of my absolute FAVES and this version is especially awesome because it’s Donny Hathaway and his daughter, Lalah … Brilliantly festive!'

More Hot Stories For You

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Stevie Wonder Brings Us Home
VIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILDVIDEO: Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
VIDEO: Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character BiscuitsVIDEO: Watch Stars Cara Rickerts and Aaron Bartz Decorate HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESSVIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Videos

All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Come Home for the Holidays at Broadway Sessions
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD Video
Decorating the Lyric Theatre Christmas Tree with the Cast of CURSED CHILD
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits Video
Stars Rickerts and Bartz Decorate CURSED CHILD Character Biscuits
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
& JULIET

Recommended For You