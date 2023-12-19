12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Cozy Up with Nat King Cole

Cox is currently starring in the Broadway-bound national tour of The Wiz.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

On the seventh day of Christmas, Deborah writes: "Nat King Cole has been called 'The King Of Christmas.' It’s not difficult to understand why when you hear and see the man, himself, simple and unadorned, bringing this beautiful song to life. In 1946, the singer was the first artist to record the song written by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells, turning it into a Christmas Classic.  He would go on to do 3 more recordings of "The Christmas Song" up through 1961. Any time I hear Nat King Cole’s voice, it gives me chills. Just watch this. It’s so perfect. Amen."

Check back every day through December 25 to find out what else makes Deborah's list!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Cozy Up with Nat King Cole Deborah Cox is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned 2 No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.”

In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is winning rave reviews for her roles on Netflix/BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy- nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year.

In 2023 Deborah launched her new wine, Kazaisu to honor her connection with fans and friends alike, a rosé wine that she hopes will sit on tables at family gatherings, dinners with friends, reunions, and celebrations of everyday life. The name itself betokens family, friendship, and love. KAZAISU combines the names of her three children: Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah. 

Always one to pay-it-forward, Deborah partnered with social-changemakers, Revolutionnaire to launch the “Beautiful U R” Service Days to support women experiencing housing insecurity by preparing care packages of essential and feel-good items to distribute. The initiative has been a huge success positively impacting the lives of women across North America. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/Mike Ruiz



12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise

On the sixth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'Being on the road and doing THE WIZ across the country before we come home to Broadway, you can’t imagine how much I’ve been enjoying doing these Twelve Days of Christmas with BroadwayWorld and sharing them all with you.  But today, I got a little surprise.'

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Boyz II Men Brings on the Snow Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Boyz II Men Brings on the Snow

On the fifth day of Christmas, Deborah writes: 'Today, I share with you an R&B “classic” BOYZ II MEN are timeless and this version of the song reminds me of the time I spent living in L.A. The year this came out, we didn’t have much of anything in our small apartment and couldn’t afford to fly back home for Christmas. Yes, I remember...'

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- The Brilliance of Eartha Kitt

On the fourth day of Christmas, Deborah Cox writes about the great Eartha Kitt!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Claymation Photo
12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Claymation

This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances. On the third day of Christmas, Deborah writes about Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer!

