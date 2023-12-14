12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Johnny Mathis Will Be Home for Christmas

Cox is currently starring in the Broadway-bound national tour of The Wiz.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we couldn't be more excited to welcome the one and only Deborah Cox- currently starring in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz- to share some of her most cherished holiday songs and performances.

On the second day of Christmas, Deborah writes: "There are certain voices that absolutely come home to your ears at holiday time. Johnny Mathis is indisputably one of them. Mr. Mathis has recorded more Christmas albums than any other artist. Six that I know of and, yes, a new one this year that has a duet on it with Kristin Chenoweth. But Johnny, that voice and this song are a match made in heaven. He’s been called "Mr. Christmas” and “The Voice Of Christmas” and who’s going to argue with that? My mom always loved him and it brings a smile to my face as I write to share with you. I always remember making fudge with mom and opening Christmas stockings with little trinkets inside while hearing his voice. It was always a challenge to get Nat King Cole on the CD player when Mom was around! Don’t worry… he’s definitely on MY LIST for The Twelve Days of Christmas.

"This song particularly resonates with me because coming out of the pandemic, I was offered to do a Christmas Show at The Arsht, in Miami. It was my first Christmas show and first time singing live in a venue, after such a long time in quarantine and it felt a little dangerous and scary, but singing this song reminded me, and the audience, of the importance of human connection. The song is transportive and will have a special story, meaning or memory for each and every listener. Enjoy."

Check back every day through December 25 to find out what else makes Deborah's list!

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- Johnny Mathis Will Be Home for Christmas Deborah Cox is an award-winning recording artist, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and international talent spanning the worlds of music, Broadway, television, film, and fashion. An established songstress, Cox has scaled the R&B and Pop charts with six top 20 Billboard R&B singles and an impressive thirteen No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Play Chart. Her sophomore album spawned 2 No. 1 R&B songs including the record-breaking “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” that spent 14 weeks at the top (the longest in history at the time) and “We Can’t Be Friends.”

In addition to her illustrious musical catalog, the Canadian-born star has been recognized for her undying commitment to various social justice initiatives. In 2020, Deborah was honored with Black Music Honors’ Entertainer Icon Award in recognition of her 25 ground-breaking years in the music industry.

A seasoned entertainer, both on-screen and off, Deborah is winning rave reviews for her roles on Netflix/BET’s First Wives Club and Emmy- nominated HBO MAX series, Station Eleven. In May 2022, Deborah reached a pinnacle career milestone when she made history as the first Black woman inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In the same year, Deborah was given the Key to the City and had September 23rd declared as Deborah Cox Day. She also received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, rounding off an incredible year.

In 2023 Deborah launched her new wine, Kazaisu to honor her connection with fans and friends alike, a rosé wine that she hopes will sit on tables at family gatherings, dinners with friends, reunions, and celebrations of everyday life. The name itself betokens family, friendship, and love. KAZAISU combines the names of her three children: Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah. 

Always one to pay-it-forward, Deborah partnered with social-changemakers, Revolutionnaire to launch the “Beautiful U R” Service Days to support women experiencing housing insecurity by preparing care packages of essential and feel-good items to distribute. The initiative has been a huge success positively impacting the lives of women across North America. For more information on Deborah visit www.deborahcox.com

Photo Credit: Erick Robinson/Mike Ruiz



